‘He’s here’ – Ylber Ramadani finally arrives in Aberdeen after Brexit red tape delay

By Sean Wallace
July 11, 2022, 11:18 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 12:22 pm
New signing Ylber Ramadani at Cormack Park. Supplied by AFC Media
Summer signing Ylber Ramadani today finally met up with his new team-mates – more than a month after signing for Aberdeen.

Albanian international midfielder Ramadani signed for the Dons on a three year deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 8.

However due to Brexit red tape the £100,000 signing had to wait more than a month before he could join the Dons squad.

Aberdeen had hoped Ramadani would meet up with the Reds for the training camp in Spain which started on June 27 as his visa had been successfully processed.

However he was unable to join the Reds in Spain as there was a further delay.

Ramadani then had to wait for his passport to be returned from the Home Office following the visa process.

The midfielder finally arrived in Aberdeen last night and met his team-mates at Cormack Park this morning for a training session.

Ylber Ramadani of Albania and Kalvin Phillips of England during a World Cup qualifying tie at Wembley on November 12, 2021.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is excited about the impact Ramadani can make.

He said: “Ylber is one we are very excited about.

“He is an Albanian international and a great age at 26.

“Ylber will bring that quality and competitiveness we need for that particular area of the pitch.”

Wait for Bojan Miovski continues

Boss Jim Goodwin says he signed Ramadani as a replacement for Lewis Ferguson.

Midfielder Ferguson is set to complete a £3 million transfer to Italian Serie A club Bologna.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s wait to get North Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski to the Granite City will continue into next week.

A £535,000 capture Miovksi was also signed from MTK Budapest.

The striker, secured on a four year deal, trained with the Dons in Spain.

New signing Bojan Miovski on his first day of training with Aberdeen in Spain. Also pictured is Lewis Ferguson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC

However Miovski was unable to journey to Scotland with the squad because his Visa is still being processed.

Goodwin said: “It is probably going to be another seven to 10 days depending on the visa process.

“Bojan was with us in Spain for four or five days at the training camp.

“Unfortunately due to the Brexit thing he wasn’t able to come back to the UK with us.”

Dons signings summer 2022

