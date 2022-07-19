Aberdeen teen defender Mason Hancock aims to repay manager Jim Goodwin’s faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen teen defender Mason Hancock aims to repay manager Jim Goodwin’s faith

By Sean Wallace
July 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 8:05 am
Mason Hancock during Aberdeen media access last week.
Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock

Teenage defender Mason Hancock aims to repay boss Jim Goodwin for giving him a second chance to impress.

The 19-year-old made his Dons’ debut in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead on the opening day of the season. That debut lasted less than half an hour as Hancock was taken off injured.

Hancock admits he initially feared he had suffered a bad injury.

On confirmation the injury wasn’t as severe as feared, the teen sought out manager Goodwin for talks about his debut performance.

Goodwin retained faith in the teen and pitched him in from the start in the 2-0 win over Dumbarton.

Hancock responded with a strong performance and is now hoping to start against Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup tonight.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Stirling and is indebted to the League Two club for helping his development.

However, he is determined to deliver a defeat to his former loan club tonight.

Hancock said: “I thought it was a bad one (injury) against Peterhead.

“It’s not how you want your debut to go or how you picture it.

“It’s a long season though. I pulled the gaffer for a chat after and told him it wasn’t my best 25 minutes and that hopefully I’d get another opportunity.

“I thank him for giving me that chance on Wednesday night at Pittodrie (v Dumbarton).

“I enjoyed the game, focused on doing the simple things right and I was pleased with how I played.”

Aberdeen’s Mason Hancock receives treatment during the cup tie against Peterhead before coming off injured.

‘You do everything you can to impress’

Left-sided defender Hancock, who can also play centre-back, was originally part of the Fulham Academy.

Hancock insists it was a proud moment for both him and his family when he made his debut when starting against Peterhead.

He signed for Aberdeen in August 2020 after a successful trial.

Hancock said; “It’s been a really good start to the season.

“It’s what you aim for as a young player in pre-season, can you break through?

Aberdeen’s Mason Hancock during the Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

“You do everything you can to impress, so to get that moment means a lot to me and my family so I’m very happy.

“The team was announced the day before.

“It’s hard not to think about whether you will get the chance, but I felt like I’d done enough so it was nice to hear.”

Teenage defender Mason Hancock impressed during the 2-0 defeat of Dumbarton.

Return to Stirling Albion after loan

Hancock signed a contract extension in January before being sent out on loan to lower league Stirling Albion.

He will make a quick-fire return to the Forthbank Stadium tonight in the Premier Sports Cup group A clash.

Stirling are managed by former Aberdeen midfielder Darren Young, who made more than 150 appearances for the Dons from 1995 to 2003.

Hancock said: “My time at Stirling Albion did me the world of good, getting men’s football.

“We won’t take anything for granted against them because they are a good side.

“They have good players and I really enjoyed playing there.

Mason Hancock during an open training session at Pittodrie.

“It’s a big step up at Aberdeen, but in all fairness Stirling can take some credit for getting me ready for it.

“Darren Young was the manager. We had some good chats and he couldn’t stress enough that I am in the right place to develop.

“Aberdeen is the perfect place for me right now. He has a lot of good stuff to say about the club.”

Valuable advice from former Don

Hancock played 15 times for Stirling last season, with 14 of the appearances starts.

Young offered vital advice to the youngster.

He said: “His information to me was just to believe in yourself.

“Know you’ve got it, know you can do it and just believe in yourself and work hard on and off the pitch.”

Darren Young had eight years with Aberdeen and is a former club captain.

The benefits of going out on loan

Midfielder Connor Barron, who will miss the Stirling game through injury, has delivered the blueprint for a successful loan spell.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at League Two Kelty Hearts, the eventual league title winners.

Barron was recalled from the loan spell in January and signed a contract extension within days of returning to Pittodrie.

The teen is now a regular first team starter for boss Jim Goodwin and is on the radar of Celtic and Belgian club Genk.

Aberdeen have opened up talks with Barron and his representative in the bid to secure the teen on an extended contract.

Hancock said: “You can see the benefits of loan spells like that with Connor Barron.

“Obviously Connor was in the same league as I was and did really, really well there.

“He came back and has done really well here.

“It shows that it can be done, playing for a lower league team and making the step up.”

Teenage midfielder Connor Barron leads the way during a training session.

Hancock was linked with another loan move this summer, to Championship Arbroath.

That never materialised, and now he is focused on grabbing his chance with the Dons.

He said: “There was some chat (about Arbroath). It was never finalised.

“But I heard about it in the break and it was always going to be looked at.

“That would have been a step up, but hopefully I can take this chance.”

Facing Rangers in cup action at Ibrox

Hancock experienced more than League Two action with Stirling Albion last season.

He started against Rangers in a 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat at Ibrox on January 21 in front of 37,916 supporters.

The teen said: “I played against Rangers last season.

“I’d just gone on loan at that point.

“I was two weeks into my loan and saw that on the fixture list.

“I was just telling myself: ‘break through to play against them’.

Aberdeen’s Mason Hancock during the Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

“I’m glad that I did and that will have helped me a lot playing in front of a crowd like that against a team like that.

“I was up against Brandon Barker.

“I didn’t know much about him to be fair, but he was quick. He liked to come inside so I had to deal with Tavernier, too.”

