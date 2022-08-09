Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski still has ’25 per cent to go’ according to Dons boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says the best is yet to come from Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonia international netted twice during Aberdeen’s 4-1 win against St Mirren.

But Goodwin feels the 23-year-old will be even sharper in front of goal with more work on his fitness levels.

The Dons manager said: “He is nowhere near as fit as he needs to be yet.

“He still has a bit to go.

“Bojan and Duk (Luis Lopes) came in late to pre-season.

“Miovski is slightly ahead of Duk in terms of fitness levels but he still has 20 or 25 per cent to go.

“We were talking during the week about the fact he looked a lot sharper.

“His movement is excellent and he tends to be in the right areas more often than not.

“He will get four or five good opportunities per game.

“We saw that in the second half against St Mirren when he should have hit his chance a bit quicker on his right foot.

“He took too long and unfortunately the defender got back in.

“He would have been disappointed not to get the match ball.”

Goodwin felt Miovski wasn’t the only standout performer against a St Mirren team that were forced to play three-quarters of the game with only 10 men following Declan Gallagher’s early red card

Goodwin said: “I thought there was a number of really good performances.

“As always the goalscorers get all the credit, but Ylber Ramadani in the middle of the pitch was class again.

“Jayden Richardson at right back was very exciting at times going forward.

“It is maybe not fair to single people out – but the new signings have added a real freshness to the whole group.

“There is still a lot more to come.”

Goodwin full of praise for Scales at left centre-back – and left-back

Goodwin also praised Liam Scales for his display after being forced to switch from centre-half to left back against St Mirren following an early injury to Hayden Coulson.

The Dons boss also felt Scales should have opened his account for the Dons against the Buddies.

He said: “Liam should have scored in the first half from the corner. That is one we worked on.

“Craig Samson, our goalkeeper coach, is the one who comes up with the corners in the attacking third and Scales should have scored.

“The movement worked perfectly from Vinny (Besuijen) to take the front man out – it was a great delivery.

“In the second half, he was in the right area again for another chance, so Liam will be disappointed not to get a goal.

“He is a quality player.

“I think his best position is left centre-back, but you can see the quality he brings at left-back, which is where Celtic played him a number of times last season.

“I’m very fortunate to have this group, but we are not getting carried away.

“We played against a team with 10 men for a long time.

“We will enjoy it, but we have another tough task next week.”

The Dons were forced to play the final eight minutes against St Mirren after winger Callum Roberts limped off and they had used their three substitution windows.

Goodwin added: “It was a hamstring issue, but just a little tweak and nothing serious.”