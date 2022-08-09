Double trouble as Brora Rangers beat Aberdeen B side 2-0 in SPFL Trust Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers beat Aberdeen B 2-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round tie at Dudgeon Park – thanks to second half goals from Jordan MacRae and Andy Macrae.

The young Dons came into this first-round encounter on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Celtic on Friday in the Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Under-18 League.

At this very early stage of the season, Brora are the pace-setters at the top of the Highland League after their 4-0 victory at Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

This was the third meeting in four years between these sides in this competition at the same venue.

Brora dished out an incredible 6-0 hiding to the Reds in 2019, but Barry Robson’s team responded with a 1-0 win with 10 men last August.

Craig Campbell freshened his team up from the weekend’s trip to Inverness, with Josh Meekings and Max Ewan promoted to the starting 11.

Aberdeen made three changes from the loss at Celtic in last week, with Tom Ritchie, Jack Milne and Ryan Duncan handed starting jerseys.

Midfielder-turned defender Millne was handed his first-team debut from the bench by manager Jim Goodwin in 2-0 the Premier Sports Cup win at Peterhead last month and he also stepped into the action in wins over Dumbarton and Stirling Albion.

Scotland under-19 international midfielder Duncan, who impressed on loan at Peterhead last term, made four sub appearances for the Reds first-team in their winning Premier Sports Cup games and will also be aiming to push further this season.

On a sun-kissed night in the Highlands, the experienced Brora side began well and Dale Gillespie’s early drive dipped over the crossbar.

Play became quite scrappy as the teams tried to get a foothold. Aberdeen’s Adam Emslie burst on to the end of a swift move down the right, but the offside flag – and keeper Joe Malin – denied him the opener on 17 minutes.

Five minutes later, Emslie swept the ball into the box and Alfie Bavidge was off the mark with his shot flashing over the top.

Martin Maclean almost found a way to goal for the Highland League side on 36 minutes, but Milne was on hand to block the ball and play was swiftly mopped up.

There was home anger next when Andy Macrae was booked for simulation when he looked be to tripped in the box. Frustration in the Brora bench led to a yellow card for boss Campbell, too, from referee Ross Hardie.

Jordan MacRae carved open the next opportunity when he whipped a low cross into the danger zone, but it just missed the boot of the in-rushing Andy Macrae.

Both goalkeepers helped to keep it blank at half-time, with the Dons’ Alfie Bavidge seeing his shot saved by Malin before a breakaway ended with Andy Macrae’s effort matched by Ritchie.

The first chance of note in the second half fell to Gillespie, but his rising 25-yarder had too much height to test Ritchie this time.

Mark Nicolson was next to threaten, but his header finished over the bar when he connected with Max Ewan’s free-kick. Brora were enjoying a good spell against the young Dons.

Gregor Macdonald let fly from distance for the Highland League leaders, but his effort was wide of the left post.

Aberdeen seemed to have weathered the storm, but the opening goal arrived on 72 minutes.

Play was swept out to sub Ross Gunn on the left and his pin-point delivery was headed home by Jordan MacRae into the top-left corner.

Six minutes later, it was all over when Andy Macrae supplied a powerful finish beyond Ritchie after Gregor Macdonald’s deflected pass found him in the box.

In the closing moments, Milne was shown a red card for what must have been deemed a last-man tackle on Andy MacRae to add to the young Dons’ frustration. The decision was disputed by Barry Robson and his backroom staff.

On August 23 or 24, winners Brora be away to the victors of Wednesday’s Hearts B v Buckie Thistle match.