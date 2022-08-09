Steve Tosh says Aberdeen’s recruitment has made clear intent to be at least third-best side in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Tosh believes Jim Goodwin’s quality of recruitment this summer makes it vital Aberdeen challenge for third place in the Premiership.

Goodwin has undertaken a vast rebuild of the Pittodrie squad, with 11 new faces added so far.

The former St Mirren boss has spoken of his desire to add one more signing, although he is also keen to trim his existing squad.

With the Reds having finished 10th in a disappointing campaign last year, hopes are high they can return to contention for European places.

‘I honestly didn’t think we would get so many’

Former Dons midfielder Tosh has been pleasantly surprised by the scale of the summer overhaul, which he feels has underlined the need to return to contention at the top end of the table.

Tosh said: “Jim will not say it, and neither will Dave Cormack or Steven Gunn.

“Without heaping pressure on the players, but with the people that have been brought in and the players that have been kept, I would be bitterly disappointed if they were not challenging for third this year.

“I don’t want it to be a false dawn, but I think they have 100% strengthened from where they were.

“I appreciated they needed to make changes, but I honestly didn’t think we would get so many.

“It’s common knowledge they probably need to get two or three out of the door. You need to balance books. You need to have a strong bench, but it can’t be to the detriment of people coming through.

“I think Jim is probably still wanting one more to come in.

“Jim has spoken very highly of (head of recruitment) Darren Mowbray and the work he does. I like the mix that has been brought in, and the way Jim has moved away from where we have been recently – in bringing players in that have been playing in Scotland.”

Dons must be able to handle weight of expectation against certain sides – starting with delivering first back-to-back wins

Aberdeen registered their first win of the league campaign with a convincing 4-1 triumph at home to St Mirren on Saturday.

Goodwin will aim to follow it up by claiming the first back-to-back league wins of his Pittodrie tenure against Motherwell on Saturday.

Tosh feels the Dons fell short all too often when carrying the burden of expectation last term under Goodwin’s predecessor Stephen Glass and the new manager, and he feels the triumph over the Buddies offers a promising indication the issue will be rectified this term.

He added: “One thing I was happy with on Saturday was that those were games Aberdeen struggled with last season.

“I remember there was a run of games last season where they took seven points out of nine against Hibs, Rangers and Hearts.

“The problem was they were only worth seven points out of nine if we kept winning, and we lost the next two against Motherwell and Dundee United.

“Saturday was one where there was an expectation against St Mirren, and we had to get off to a good start.

“It’s the same this Saturday against Motherwell. The players will pick up on that when they’re playing for Aberdeen.

“I’m hoping they can handle that, but I’m very excited about the players Jim has brought in.

“Without being disrespectful to the nine other teams competing for third, I do believe we have the strongest squad.

“Hearts and Hibs have improved, while Dundee United have added well.

“(But) player for player, I think we have a very good squad this year.”

Reds must aim to cause Old Firm problems

The victory over St Mirren followed an opening day 2-0 loss to champions Celtic at Parkhead.

Despite the concession of an early goal which put the Dons on their way to defeat, Tosh saw promising signs the Reds can cause Celtic and Rangers problems this season.

He added: “I think it’s also the first time in a long time I have felt they are big enough, and brave enough to cause problems to the Old Firm as well.

“It would have been fantastic if they could have taken a point at Parkhead or, even better, beaten them.

“They were convincingly beaten, but they were never out of the game – they lost a goal early doors, so their thought process did change a bit, but they didn’t cave.

“That stands you in good stead. We did that a couple of times in the team I played in, we won 2-1 and then 3-2 the next year.

“There is not such a good feeling as beating the Old Firm with Aberdeen.”