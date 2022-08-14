‘Nothing’s really changed’ – Aberdeen fans fear new Dons defence has not fixed issues of last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Nothing’s really changed’ – Aberdeen fans fear new Dons defence has not fixed issues of last season

By Paul Third
August 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 14, 2022, 12:30 pm
Blair Spittal scores for Motherwell against Aberdeen.
It was deja vu all over again for Aberdeen fans as their club’s new-look defence was ripped apart by Motherwell on Saturday.

Dons fans were left far from impressed by their backline in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Steelmen at Pittodrie.

Jim Goodwin’s side, which kept four clean sheets in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, has failed to keep out any of their three Premiership opponents so far in the league.

The three goals conceded against Well at Pittodrie takes the tally to six from the opening three league matches and it is clear from Saturday’s hapless defensive showing  the Dons fans are far from convinced.

Jim Goodwin had little to smile about following Aberdeen’s home defeat by Motherwell

There was much debate on social media following the home defeat.

The sentiments were similar on Facebook.

John Moar wrote: “Back down to earth with a large BANG, I feared this before kick off tbh, new season new players new-ish manager but nothings really changed.

“Still injury prone still got a leaky defence, outmuscled to everything today and Motherwell wanted it far more.

“Another poor poor performance and losing again to Motherwell at home is getting very tedious now.”

Many supporters believe the lack of central defensive options has been laid bare after Liam Scales was moved to left back meaning a return to central defence for Ross McCrorie.

Dons continue to struggle with Well’s aggression

The Steelmen were a thorn in the Dons’ side last season and as far as Ross Caldwell was concerned, little has changed in terms of Aberdeen’s ability to overcome Well.

He wrote on Facebook: “I’ll save you all some precious time: The team was outfought, out-thought and out-classed tactically, physically and in every other respect at home by a club operating on less than one-third of the budget. Again.”

Back on Twitter, the fears about a repeat of last season’s dismal showing is already rearing its head.

