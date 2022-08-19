Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way over the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way over the top

By Richard Gordon
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.
Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.

The Scottish Premiership season might be in its infancy, but the signs are already there this could be the highest scoring top-flight campaign in decades.

That will depend largely on what Celtic and Rangers do, but – given the goal gluts the Pittodrie faithful have been treated to for the last couple of weekends – the Dons might well also have a part to play in that.

It certainly looks more promising for Aberdeen in an attacking sense, and if they continue in the way they have started, particularly at home, they should comfortably achieve one of their better “goals for” totals.

In the past quarter of a century or so, since the formation of the SPL, then the Premiership, the Dons have regularly posted seasonal tallies in the 30s or 40s, every now and again sneaking past the half-century mark.

They bucked the trend spectacularly in the middle of the last decade when Derek McInnes had his best Aberdeen team, with seasons 2015-16 and 16-17 producing 62 and 74 goals respectively.

By contrast, the last three campaigns have offered up depressing totals of 40, 36 and 41.

That would have played a major part in Jim Goodwin’s recruitment thinking in the summer, and why he was so keen to considerably strengthen the front line.

Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Motherwell.
Another front-line addition, Luis Lopes, nets for Aberdeen against St Mirren.

If the Dons get around the 60 mark, or better, it seems very likely the overall Premiership record will be bettered, because the two big Glasgow clubs are showing signs they could, on occasions, run amok.

The highest scoring season in the time frame outlined above was, unsurprisingly, the 2002-03 classic campaign which was decided on Helicopter Sunday – Rangers pipping Celtic only on goal difference.

Of the 669 goals scored in that campaign, the champions netted 101, their rivals hitting the net 98 times, and both racked up a series of heavy wins. Celtic beat Aberdeen 7-0, scored six against Dundee, and thrashed both Dundee United and Kilmarnock 5-0; while Rangers bagged six against Dunfermline twice, and Kilmarnock once.

In 12 other matches one or the other scored four times while winning SPL encounters.

With both having kicked-off this season with three straight wins, averaging three goals a game between them, it will be no surprise to see a sequence of results, similar to those in 2002/03, unfolding in the coming campaign.

That is going to mean some very painful afternoons for defences around the country.

The other clubs can, of course, do their bit to make the season a goal-filled extravaganza.

In 02/03, 19 players got into double figures across the division – Alex Burns scored sixteen league goals for Partick Thistle and Stevie Crawford netted 18 for Dunfermline!

Last season, only six players scored more than 10 league goals in the Premiership, with Giorgos Giakoumakis and Regan Charles-Cook joint top marksmen with just 13.

That is not a scenario I envisage in the months ahead.

13 goals isn’t going to be enough to win the golden boot this term.

Strap yourselves in folks, this looks likely to be a thrilling ride, and it would not be a major surprise if goal difference is again the deciding factor at the top of the table.

People desperate to be offended by Graeme Souness ‘man’s game’ remarks

The reaction to Graeme Souness’ post-match analysis of last week’s Chelsea v Spurs game was way over the top.

The former Scotland captain said: “It’s a man’s game all of a sudden again.

“I think we’ve got our football back, as I would enjoy football – men at it, blow for blow, and the referee letting them get on with it.”

He is a man; he was commenting on a match between two teams of men. I see absolutely nothing wrong in what he said.

I am delighted the game in general has been opened up, that women’s football is getting more prominence, and I welcome the insights of some former players who have become pundits. Leanne Crichton, for instance, is one of the best in the business right now.

But I do think some people are too desperate to be offended, too desperate to be seen to be saying the “right” thing on social media.

Anyone who watched that live, as I did, knew exactly what he meant – it’s just that some people pretended not to.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin challenges new signings to embrace 'must-win' pressure
0
Duncan Shearer, left, after the Coca-Cola Cup final in 1995.
'I've made no secret Aberdeen was the best club I played for' - Duncan…
0
Aberdeen players look dejected at full-time after losing 3-2 to Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must quickly find their aggression and fighting edge
0
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Emma Hunter: Three points against Partick Thistle would be big confidence boost for Aberdeen…
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin targets more attacking signings - but Reds dealt Connor Barron…
1
Willie Miller visits the site of the city's third Cruyff Court at Tillydrone, which will be named in his honour. Left to right: Kiana Coutts, David Suttie, Willie Miller, Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Cruyff Court honour for Gothenburg Great Willie Miller
Shayden Morris in action for Aberdeen on his debut against Motherwell.
Winger Shayden Morris' pace and talent will excite Aberdeen fans, says former coach Barry…
0
Aberdeen players appeal for a corner during the Premiership match against Motherwell.
Aberdeen legend Bobby Clark is optimistic for new-look Dons despite Motherwell setback
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and Motherwell's Ross Tierney compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Picture by SNS Group
ANALYSIS: What lessons must be learned from Aberdeen's defensive collapse against Motherwell
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie in action against SWPL 1 reigning champions Rangers. (Photo by Kath Flannery)
Aberdeen Women youngster Mya Christie eager to improve over first full SWPL 1 season

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0