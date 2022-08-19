Malky Mackay focused on getting Ross County back up to standard against Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Malky Mackay focused on getting Ross County back up to standard against Kilmarnock

By Andy Skinner
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay does not feel Ross County are far away from the formula which will secure their first Premiership points of the season.

The Staggies have lost their opening three matches, against Hearts, Celtic and St Mirren.

Although Mackay was highly encouraged by their opening two displays, he felt County fell below their standards in intensely hot conditions against the Buddies last week.

Mackay remains convinced his side is not far from clicking, however, and he hopes a strong performance against Kilmarnock this weekend will be enough to get the Staggies off the mark.

Mackay said: “The players take their lead from myself I suppose.

“I’m not looking at them thinking they’re a mile off, and I haven’t since the day we came back for pre-season.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay

“That is evidenced by the games we’ve played. In the first two games, we were excellent. Last Saturday was a very tight game, and we were not excellent because we didn’t perform anywhere near the standard we could.

“It’s just about getting back up to their standard, and when performances click in, results click in, too.”

County boss relishing return to home action

Mackay is hoping for cooler conditions than the Staggies faced in Paisley when Killie make the trip north this weekend.

The opportunity to return to Victoria Park is one Mackay is eager to profit from.

He added: “Last Saturday was probably the warmest conditions we’ve played in for a long time.

“It was played at walking pace at times – it felt like a pre-season game at times watching it.

“Standing at the side wasn’t great, so it wasn’t going to be any better on the pitch.

“I don’t know what we’re in for on Saturday, but it feels like it’s cooled a lot and the pitch is in great nick.

“I’m looking forward to getting back home again on our pitch, which is lovely.

“I really enjoy playing up here in front of our fans with the backing we get from them.”

Staggies will face formidable test from McInnes’ side

Killie suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic last weekend, however, Mackay is expecting a physical challenge from the Ayrshire men this weekend.

Mackay, who is without the injured Connor Randall, William Akio and Alex Samuel, added: “I went down to watch Kilmarnock last weekend and look at their shape, and get a feel for what Derek McInnes is doing at the moment.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.

“There’s real experience in his team, and there are big boys in his team.

“Knowing him and Tony Docherty, and another good pal of mine Fraser Stewart, I’ll look forward to welcoming them up here.”

