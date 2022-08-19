Malky Mackay focused on getting Ross County back up to standard against Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay does not feel Ross County are far away from the formula which will secure their first Premiership points of the season.

The Staggies have lost their opening three matches, against Hearts, Celtic and St Mirren.

Although Mackay was highly encouraged by their opening two displays, he felt County fell below their standards in intensely hot conditions against the Buddies last week.

Mackay remains convinced his side is not far from clicking, however, and he hopes a strong performance against Kilmarnock this weekend will be enough to get the Staggies off the mark.

Mackay said: “The players take their lead from myself I suppose.

“I’m not looking at them thinking they’re a mile off, and I haven’t since the day we came back for pre-season.

“That is evidenced by the games we’ve played. In the first two games, we were excellent. Last Saturday was a very tight game, and we were not excellent because we didn’t perform anywhere near the standard we could.

“It’s just about getting back up to their standard, and when performances click in, results click in, too.”

County boss relishing return to home action

Mackay is hoping for cooler conditions than the Staggies faced in Paisley when Killie make the trip north this weekend.

The opportunity to return to Victoria Park is one Mackay is eager to profit from.

He added: “Last Saturday was probably the warmest conditions we’ve played in for a long time.

“It was played at walking pace at times – it felt like a pre-season game at times watching it.

“Standing at the side wasn’t great, so it wasn’t going to be any better on the pitch.

“I don’t know what we’re in for on Saturday, but it feels like it’s cooled a lot and the pitch is in great nick.

“I’m looking forward to getting back home again on our pitch, which is lovely.

“I really enjoy playing up here in front of our fans with the backing we get from them.”

Staggies will face formidable test from McInnes’ side

Killie suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic last weekend, however, Mackay is expecting a physical challenge from the Ayrshire men this weekend.

Mackay, who is without the injured Connor Randall, William Akio and Alex Samuel, added: “I went down to watch Kilmarnock last weekend and look at their shape, and get a feel for what Derek McInnes is doing at the moment.

“There’s real experience in his team, and there are big boys in his team.

“Knowing him and Tony Docherty, and another good pal of mine Fraser Stewart, I’ll look forward to welcoming them up here.”