Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s significant investment in Bojan Miovski already looking a wise move By Willie Miller August 30, 2022, 11:45 am 0 Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen FC Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan… 0 Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports… 0 EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties Aberdeen set to miss out on Connor Ronan with midfielder expected to remain at… Davie Robb to be posthumously inducted into Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame 0 Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski a real team player at Aberdeen 0 Midfielder Ross McCrorie insists in form Aberdeen will not underestimate the danger of minnows… 0 Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season 0 Paul Third: The circus that is transfer deadline day is almost upon us Aberdeen fan view: More evidence needed before this Dons team can be judged properly 0 More from Press and Journal Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan… 0 Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports… 0 Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road 0 EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month 0