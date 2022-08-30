Aberdeen set to miss out on Connor Ronan with midfielder expected to remain at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen set to miss out on Connor Ronan with midfielder expected to remain at Wolves

By Danny Law
August 30, 2022, 6:34 pm
Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan while he was the player's manager at St Mirren.
Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan while he was the player's manager at St Mirren.

Aberdeen are set to miss out on transfer target Connor Ronan with the midfielder expected to remain at Wolves.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin was keen to be reunited with the 24-year-old who he managed during his time in charge at St Mirren.

Hearts and Hibernian were also reportedly interested in the player, who represented Republic of Ireland at under-21 level. German side St Pauli were also linked with the midfielder.

But it is understood that Ronan is set to remain at Molineux for at least the first half of the campaign.

Wolves bolstered their midfield earlier this month by signing Matheus Nunes from Sporting, potentially paving the way for Ronan to depart.

Connor Ronan in action for St Mirren against Aberdeen in September 2021. 

Ronan was included in Wolves’ pre-season trip to Spain to allow manager Bruno Lages to take a closer look at him before a decision was made on his future.

The midfielder admitted earlier this month that he hoped he would get the chance to remain at the club and it appears he will be given the opportunity to stake his claim.

When asked if he wanted to stay at Wolves in an interview with the Birmingham Mail, he said: “One hundred per cent. That’s the dream for every young lad growing up (to play in the Premier League).

“Just to be around it is a great experience but I want to stay at the football club, there’s no doubt about that.”

The Dons have made 11 signings during a busy summer window.

Ylber Ramadani, Jayden Richardson, Bojan Miovski, Anthony Stewart, Kelle Roos, Luis Lopes, Callum Roberts and Shayden Morris have arrived on permanent deals, while Liam Scales, Hayden Coulson and Leighton Clarkson have joined on loan.

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday and it remains highly likely that there will be players exiting the Dons.

Defender David Bates was close to joining Legia Warsaw, while American striker Christian Ramirez has fallen down the pecking order and was left out of manager Jim Goodwin’s squad for Saturday’s 5-0 win against Livingston.

Dons signings summer 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
Aberdeen's Davie Robb in the 1972/73 season.
Davie Robb to be posthumously inducted into Aberdeen FC Hall of Fame
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores his penalty to make it 1-0 against Livingston.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's significant investment in Bojan Miovski already looking a wise move
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski a real team player at Aberdeen
0
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.
Midfielder Ross McCrorie insists in form Aberdeen will not underestimate the danger of minnows…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
New signing Ylber Ramadani at Cormack Park. Supplied by AFC Media
Paul Third: The circus that is transfer deadline day is almost upon us
Aberdeen fan view
Aberdeen fan view: More evidence needed before this Dons team can be judged properly
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0