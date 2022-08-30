Aberdeen set to miss out on Connor Ronan with midfielder expected to remain at Wolves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are set to miss out on transfer target Connor Ronan with the midfielder expected to remain at Wolves.

Dons manager Jim Goodwin was keen to be reunited with the 24-year-old who he managed during his time in charge at St Mirren.

Hearts and Hibernian were also reportedly interested in the player, who represented Republic of Ireland at under-21 level. German side St Pauli were also linked with the midfielder.

But it is understood that Ronan is set to remain at Molineux for at least the first half of the campaign.

Wolves bolstered their midfield earlier this month by signing Matheus Nunes from Sporting, potentially paving the way for Ronan to depart.

Ronan was included in Wolves’ pre-season trip to Spain to allow manager Bruno Lages to take a closer look at him before a decision was made on his future.

The midfielder admitted earlier this month that he hoped he would get the chance to remain at the club and it appears he will be given the opportunity to stake his claim.

When asked if he wanted to stay at Wolves in an interview with the Birmingham Mail, he said: “One hundred per cent. That’s the dream for every young lad growing up (to play in the Premier League).

“Just to be around it is a great experience but I want to stay at the football club, there’s no doubt about that.”

The Dons have made 11 signings during a busy summer window.

Ylber Ramadani, Jayden Richardson, Bojan Miovski, Anthony Stewart, Kelle Roos, Luis Lopes, Callum Roberts and Shayden Morris have arrived on permanent deals, while Liam Scales, Hayden Coulson and Leighton Clarkson have joined on loan.

The summer transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday and it remains highly likely that there will be players exiting the Dons.

Defender David Bates was close to joining Legia Warsaw, while American striker Christian Ramirez has fallen down the pecking order and was left out of manager Jim Goodwin’s squad for Saturday’s 5-0 win against Livingston.