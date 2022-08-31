Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie with Pollok chosen for live broadcast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly’s Scottish Cup first round tie with Pollock will be shown live by BBC Scotland.

The clash between the Breedon Highland League Black and Golds and the West of Scotland Premier Division side will be played on Friday September 16 at Newlandsfield Park with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Huntly, who reached the second round of the Scottish Cup last year, have been involved in some memorable ties over the years against the likes of Airdrieonians, Hearts, Dundee United and Dundee.

Allan Hale and his players will be hoping to make this another occasion to remember.