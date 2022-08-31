Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie with Pollok chosen for live broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie with Pollok chosen for live broadcast

By Callum Law
August 31, 2022, 5:17 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 5:19 pm
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland

Huntly’s Scottish Cup first round tie with Pollock will be shown live by BBC Scotland.

The clash between the Breedon Highland League Black and Golds and the West of Scotland Premier Division side will be played on Friday September 16 at Newlandsfield Park with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Huntly, who reached the second round of the Scottish Cup last year, have been involved in some memorable ties over the years against the likes of Airdrieonians, Hearts, Dundee United and Dundee.

Allan Hale and his players will be hoping to make this another occasion to remember.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh pleased to reach final but Ryan Cowie hit with fresh…
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Clachnacuddin to face Brora Rangers in North of Scotland Cup final
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh defeat Turriff to reach final
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Holders Banks o' Dee paired with Fraserburgh
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Huntly's Allan Hale delighted after Scottish Cup tie is chosen for TV
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Rothes' Fraser Robertson tackles the Quickfire Questions
0
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Long-serving kit-lady Pearl Hendry on her devotion to Turriff…
0
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart looks to upset Brora in bid for final spot
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Ryan Cowie grateful to Turriff boss ahead of semi-final clash
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Hale happy after Huntly hold their nerve

More from Press and Journal

Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Huntly's players will be in front of the cameras when their Scottish Cup first round tie is shown by BBC Scotland
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0