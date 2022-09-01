Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: ‘My players are here until I’m told otherwise’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is keeping his cards close to his chest as the clock counts down to the close of the summer transfer window.

Striker Christian Ramirez has been linked with a move away from Pittodrie ahead of the the Scottish window closing at midnight with Premiership rivals Hearts reportedly expressing an interest in taking the American on loan to Tynecastle.

The forward’s team-mates David Bates, Marley Watkins and Connor McLennan have also struggled for game time in the opening 10 games of the campaign.

But the Dons boss was giving nothing away in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match at Ross County.

He said: “There’s speculation about a number of players coming and going but the players who are here and under contract are Aberdeen players until I get told otherwise.

“We’ve had two or three different things happen over the summer where we thought players were moving on and didn’t for one reason or another.

“The players who are here right now are very good players and I’m lucky to have the strength and depth of squad that we have.

“There are some players within that who are frustrated with the lack of game time currently so we will just have to wait and see what happens.”