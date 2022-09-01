Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: ‘My players are here until I’m told otherwise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: ‘My players are here until I’m told otherwise’

By Paul Third
September 1, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:54 pm
Dons boss Jim Goodwin
Dons boss Jim Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is keeping his cards close to his chest as the clock counts down to the close of the summer transfer window.

Striker Christian Ramirez has been linked with a move away from Pittodrie ahead of the the Scottish window closing at midnight with Premiership rivals Hearts reportedly expressing an interest in taking the American on loan to Tynecastle.

The forward’s team-mates David Bates, Marley Watkins and Connor McLennan have also struggled for game time in the opening 10 games of the campaign.

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez

But the Dons boss was giving nothing away in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match at Ross County.

He said: “There’s speculation about a number of players coming and going but the players who are here and under contract are Aberdeen players until I get told otherwise.

“We’ve had two or three different things happen over the summer where we thought players were moving on and didn’t for one reason or another.

“The players who are here right now are very good players and I’m lucky to have the strength and depth of squad that we have.

“There are some players within that who are frustrated with the lack of game time currently so we will just have to wait and see what happens.”

