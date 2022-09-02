Richard Gordon: Jack Ross’ rapid decline at Dundee United was flabbergasting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Jack Ross’ rapid decline at Dundee United was flabbergasting

By Richard Gordon
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 07: Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross looks dejected at full-time during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Livingston at Tannadice Stadium, on August 07, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
The rapid decline, then swift ending of Jack Ross’ reign as Dundee United manager marked one of the most astonishing periods I have experienced in Scottish football.

And that is saying something!

When United beat AZ 1-0 on Thursday, August 4 it was one of the more exhilarating performances I have seen from a Premiership side in European competition for a number of years.

They did have to defend solidly to maintain their advantage, but they did so comfortably all over the park. They were organised, kept their shape, and deserved to take a lead to the Netherlands.

That was followed by a home defeat to Livingston, easily brushed off as a bit of a Euro hangover given their midweek exploits, and surely not a major concern ahead to the trip to Alkmaar.

Many of us shared that view; we could not have been more wrong.

The demolition at the hands of AZ was utterly shocking. The players, who had carried out their jobs perfectly seven days previously, brought shame and embarrassment on the club as they capitulated.

Jack Ross and Liam Fox during the heavy defeat against Celtic. Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group

Everyone at Tannadice must have been shellshocked; a feeling not helped by two more heavy defeats, 4-1 away to Hearts, and shockingly, 3-0 at home to St Mirren.

I have no idea how, as the boss, you then regroup your squad, repair the mental scars, and somehow get the players out onto the pitch ready to repel Celtic. As it turned out, neither did Jack.

To be honest, I’m not sure any manager could have got into the heads of that group, and the lamentable, spineless display they put in said much about their collective character and their lack of pride in their own performances, as it did about any tactical malfunctions.

Celtic were superb last Sunday. They were clinical and ruthless, never let up, and should have comfortably racked up a double-figure goal tally. But they were given the biggest helping hand any Scottish top-flight team has had in years, and within 48 hours Jack Ross and United parted company.

Normally, it would be ridiculous to see a manager sacked after just ten weeks and seven games in charge. But not in this instance.

The situation at United was so bad that his departure was inevitable, and it was in many ways a kindness to put him out of his suffering.

I have no idea how, if at all, Jack Ross recovers from this.

After a bright start to his managerial career, and success at Alloa Athletic and St Mirren, he has now been sacked from three high-profile positions in fairly quick succession, albeit the Hibs firing was ludicrous.

He seemed to have made good signings at United, they certainly have some talented individuals – they proved that with the midweek win at Livingston – but there was clearly something rotten there; you do not suffer the kind of results they did if all is well behind the scenes.

The United job would normally be an attractive one, and they will no doubt have plenty of applications, but right now, some potential managers will surely be having second thoughts about putting their hat in the ring.

It is a post which could end a managerial career, as Jack might have found out to his cost.

Dons delivering entertainment

The feel-good factor surrounding the Dons right now has been emphasised by two remarkable turnouts by the fans.

One thousand of them made the sojourn to Annan in midweek, many facing a round trip of over 440 miles, and this afternoon more than two thousand will pack the away end in Dingwall for the Premiership encounter with Ross County.

The biggest change this season has been the transformation in attack.

Ten games in, only the Celtic match has produced a blank, and in eight, Aberdeen have scored two or more goals. There have been two 5-0 wins, and two more encounters in which four have been netted.

In the whole of last season, in all matches, the Dons recorded a total of 57 goals scored. This time around, even before the end of August, they have already reached almost half that figure.

Little wonder the supporters are flocking back in numbers.

