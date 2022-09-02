Richard Gordon: Jack Ross’ rapid decline at Dundee United was flabbergasting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rapid decline, then swift ending of Jack Ross’ reign as Dundee United manager marked one of the most astonishing periods I have experienced in Scottish football.

And that is saying something!

When United beat AZ 1-0 on Thursday, August 4 it was one of the more exhilarating performances I have seen from a Premiership side in European competition for a number of years.

They did have to defend solidly to maintain their advantage, but they did so comfortably all over the park. They were organised, kept their shape, and deserved to take a lead to the Netherlands.

That was followed by a home defeat to Livingston, easily brushed off as a bit of a Euro hangover given their midweek exploits, and surely not a major concern ahead to the trip to Alkmaar.

Many of us shared that view; we could not have been more wrong.

The demolition at the hands of AZ was utterly shocking. The players, who had carried out their jobs perfectly seven days previously, brought shame and embarrassment on the club as they capitulated.

Everyone at Tannadice must have been shellshocked; a feeling not helped by two more heavy defeats, 4-1 away to Hearts, and shockingly, 3-0 at home to St Mirren.

I have no idea how, as the boss, you then regroup your squad, repair the mental scars, and somehow get the players out onto the pitch ready to repel Celtic. As it turned out, neither did Jack.

To be honest, I’m not sure any manager could have got into the heads of that group, and the lamentable, spineless display they put in said much about their collective character and their lack of pride in their own performances, as it did about any tactical malfunctions.

Celtic were superb last Sunday. They were clinical and ruthless, never let up, and should have comfortably racked up a double-figure goal tally. But they were given the biggest helping hand any Scottish top-flight team has had in years, and within 48 hours Jack Ross and United parted company.

Normally, it would be ridiculous to see a manager sacked after just ten weeks and seven games in charge. But not in this instance.

The situation at United was so bad that his departure was inevitable, and it was in many ways a kindness to put him out of his suffering.

I have no idea how, if at all, Jack Ross recovers from this.

After a bright start to his managerial career, and success at Alloa Athletic and St Mirren, he has now been sacked from three high-profile positions in fairly quick succession, albeit the Hibs firing was ludicrous.

He seemed to have made good signings at United, they certainly have some talented individuals – they proved that with the midweek win at Livingston – but there was clearly something rotten there; you do not suffer the kind of results they did if all is well behind the scenes.

The United job would normally be an attractive one, and they will no doubt have plenty of applications, but right now, some potential managers will surely be having second thoughts about putting their hat in the ring.

It is a post which could end a managerial career, as Jack might have found out to his cost.

Dons delivering entertainment

The feel-good factor surrounding the Dons right now has been emphasised by two remarkable turnouts by the fans.

One thousand of them made the sojourn to Annan in midweek, many facing a round trip of over 440 miles, and this afternoon more than two thousand will pack the away end in Dingwall for the Premiership encounter with Ross County.

The biggest change this season has been the transformation in attack.

Ten games in, only the Celtic match has produced a blank, and in eight, Aberdeen have scored two or more goals. There have been two 5-0 wins, and two more encounters in which four have been netted.

In the whole of last season, in all matches, the Dons recorded a total of 57 goals scored. This time around, even before the end of August, they have already reached almost half that figure.

Little wonder the supporters are flocking back in numbers.