Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin believes new stadium would be ‘a great thing for the city’

By Danny Law
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reckons the club’s proposed new stadium could have a major transformational impact on the city.

The Dons unveiled a new report on Thursday, projecting a £1 billion boost for the local economy if the planned ground at the beach goes ahead.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has admitted it would be cheaper to build a new ground to replace Pittodrie on the outskirts of the city at Kingsford but believes the region would benefit more from the £80m facility at the beach.

Cormack also warned not having the arena as an “anchor project” at the beach could risk the success of other developments.

The capacity of the beach stadium would be 16,000 to 18,000 and could be used to stage Scotland under-21 and Scotland Women football matches as well as rugby matches.

The Dons report said the stadium would also directly sustain 260 jobs.

It is estimated it would take four seasons for players to take the field once the plans are approved.

Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part of beach revamp

Dons boss Jim Goodwin said: “I’ve looked at the plans in depth and had some really good conversations with the chairman and commercial guys.

“We are all in agreement that it would be a fantastic thing if we could get it signed off with assistance from the council and local government.

“If everyone can see the bigger picture and see what it would do for the future of Aberdeen, I think it would be well worthwhile investing in.

“It’s not just about Aberdeen FC and improving our facilities.

“This is about trying to improve the beachfront at Aberdeen and make it more of a tourist attraction with the other amenities that will be tied in.

“There’s a lot of economic value to the stadium being built as well. In a time when everyone is struggling financially then if we could create more jobs and opportunity for people it can only be a positive.

“I don’t know if and when it’s going to be signed off. I’m led to believe there’s been conversations for a number of years.

“But I know Dave Cormack and some of the local guys are really trying to drive it on. They can see what a great thing it could be for the city.”

Conversation

