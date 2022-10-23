Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson embracing Italian experience on and off the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson embracing Italian experience on and off the pitch

By Danny Law
October 23, 2022, 11:47 am
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has no regrets over his switch to Italian football.

The 23-year-old joined Bologna from the Dons in a £3million deal during the summer.

The Scotland international played his first full 90 minutes in Serie A in last week’s 3-2 defeat by Napoli.

Ferguson admits embracing a new language and culture has been challenging but he is loving life in Italy so far.

He told the Sunday Post: “I’m really enjoying myself in Italy. The move has worked out very well for me so far.

“The first couple of weeks were tough – just finding my way around, the language barrier and being in a hotel. But it has got easier.

“Once I found a place to live, got my Italian lessons up and running, and got to know the players in the squad, I’ve found the transition very smooth.

“My team-mates have made me feel very welcome, and everyone at the club appreciates I’m putting in the time and effort to learn Italian.

“There are four or five getting lessons twice a week at the club. I’m enjoying it. I can now say a number of things, and I know I’ll improve every week.

“On the park, I had my first start of the season away to Napoli. We lost 3-2 but it was a fantastic experience.

“We just need to start winning more games, and we’ll be fine.

“The new gaffer has also been great with me. Thiago Motta was a legendary player, and I remember watching him on television when he played for PSG.

“As soon as he came in, he pulled me aside and told me not to be afraid to ask any questions. He told me to always look to improve and want information.

“His English isn’t great and nor is my Italian, but we have found a way. Sometimes I find it hard when it’s a team-talk for the whole squad.

“But I ask the manager’s staff for clarity, and it’s explained to me. It’s all good.”

Lewis Ferguson has a shot at goal against Napoli. 

The midfielder says he is beginning to feel settled in his new home – and is enjoying sampling the culinary delights the area has to offer.

Ferguson added: “Bologna is the home of bolognese. I’ve not tried to make it yet, but it’s different class.

“I’ve not had a bad meal yet out here. The food is amazing.

“It’s nice to go out and about, and the people are very friendly. There is a nice pace of life, even just having a coffee at a cafe.

“Because the weather is so pleasant, you can sit out all the time, even for dinner at night.

“This move has improved me as a footballer, but it’s also made me a more rounded individual. I’ve matured. It’s been so good for me.

“I wanted this challenge, and I’ve embraced it from day one. I’m here on my own, but I’m settled and content.

“But it is nice when my mum, Carol, comes over. She will make me some nice dinners.

“It’s great to have her here, and she gets out as often as possible.”

Tags

Conversation

