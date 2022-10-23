Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson embracing Italian experience on and off the pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has no regrets over his switch to Italian football.

The 23-year-old joined Bologna from the Dons in a £3million deal during the summer.

The Scotland international played his first full 90 minutes in Serie A in last week’s 3-2 defeat by Napoli.

Ferguson admits embracing a new language and culture has been challenging but he is loving life in Italy so far.

He told the Sunday Post: “I’m really enjoying myself in Italy. The move has worked out very well for me so far.

“The first couple of weeks were tough – just finding my way around, the language barrier and being in a hotel. But it has got easier.

“Once I found a place to live, got my Italian lessons up and running, and got to know the players in the squad, I’ve found the transition very smooth.

“My team-mates have made me feel very welcome, and everyone at the club appreciates I’m putting in the time and effort to learn Italian.

“There are four or five getting lessons twice a week at the club. I’m enjoying it. I can now say a number of things, and I know I’ll improve every week.

“On the park, I had my first start of the season away to Napoli. We lost 3-2 but it was a fantastic experience.

“We just need to start winning more games, and we’ll be fine.

“The new gaffer has also been great with me. Thiago Motta was a legendary player, and I remember watching him on television when he played for PSG.

“As soon as he came in, he pulled me aside and told me not to be afraid to ask any questions. He told me to always look to improve and want information.

“His English isn’t great and nor is my Italian, but we have found a way. Sometimes I find it hard when it’s a team-talk for the whole squad.

“But I ask the manager’s staff for clarity, and it’s explained to me. It’s all good.”

The midfielder says he is beginning to feel settled in his new home – and is enjoying sampling the culinary delights the area has to offer.

Ferguson added: “Bologna is the home of bolognese. I’ve not tried to make it yet, but it’s different class.

“I’ve not had a bad meal yet out here. The food is amazing.

“It’s nice to go out and about, and the people are very friendly. There is a nice pace of life, even just having a coffee at a cafe.

“Because the weather is so pleasant, you can sit out all the time, even for dinner at night.

“This move has improved me as a footballer, but it’s also made me a more rounded individual. I’ve matured. It’s been so good for me.

“I wanted this challenge, and I’ve embraced it from day one. I’m here on my own, but I’m settled and content.

“But it is nice when my mum, Carol, comes over. She will make me some nice dinners.

“It’s great to have her here, and she gets out as often as possible.”