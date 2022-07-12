Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson completes move to Bologna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson completes move to Bologna

By Paul Third
July 12, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 4:14 pm
Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson arriving at Easter Road before facing Hibernian in May.
Lewis Ferguson has completed his move to Bologna

Lewis Ferguson has completed his £3million move from Aberdeen to Italian club Bologna.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Dons from Hamilton Accies in 2018, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A side.

The Scotland international midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation for the last 12 months, with the Dons rejecting offers from Watford and Millwall before accepting the latest offer from Italy.

Ferguson, last season’s leading scorer at Pittodrie with 16 goals in the campaign, has been a mainstay of the team under Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass and – most recently – Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin has backed the midfielder to be a success with his new challenge in Italy.

He said: “Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen.

“He became an integral part of the dressing room in recent seasons, and he has earned the right to explore other options.

“The club has helped his development massively. He’s played an impressive number of first team games for his age, not only domestically, but in Europe as well, and recently made his debut for his country.

“There’s no doubt Lewis has made a brave move, opting to go abroad and face the challenge of football in a different country, but I am sure he will be a success.

“We want to be a club that is an attractive option for young players who know they can come here, get important game time, train in excellent facilities, and have opportunities to further their development.”

Dons signings summer 2022

