Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson completes move to Bologna

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Ferguson has completed his £3million move from Aberdeen to Italian club Bologna.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Dons from Hamilton Accies in 2018, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A side.

The Scotland international midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation for the last 12 months, with the Dons rejecting offers from Watford and Millwall before accepting the latest offer from Italy.

Ferguson, last season’s leading scorer at Pittodrie with 16 goals in the campaign, has been a mainstay of the team under Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass and – most recently – Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin has backed the midfielder to be a success with his new challenge in Italy.

He said: “Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen.

“He became an integral part of the dressing room in recent seasons, and he has earned the right to explore other options.

“The club has helped his development massively. He’s played an impressive number of first team games for his age, not only domestically, but in Europe as well, and recently made his debut for his country.

“There’s no doubt Lewis has made a brave move, opting to go abroad and face the challenge of football in a different country, but I am sure he will be a success.

“We want to be a club that is an attractive option for young players who know they can come here, get important game time, train in excellent facilities, and have opportunities to further their development.”