Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England

By Paul Third
January 10, 2023, 6:08 pm
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson has been linked with a return to England with three Championship clubs wanting to sign him on loan.

The Liverpool playmaker has had an impressive first half of the season on loan with the Dons but West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Queens Park Rangers are all interested in the 21 year-old according to Football Insider.

Aberdeen strengthened their squad last week with the addition of two midfielders in Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic but despite his two acquisitions Dons boss Jim Goodwin reiterated his desire to keep Clarkson at Pittodrie.

He said: “Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him.

“They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season.

“Leighton gives us that little creativity in the middle of the pitch. He is growing and growing from strength to strength, I believe.

“Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back.

“That gives us really good competition – we have five very good central midfielders now in the two new ones, Clarkson, (Connor) Barron and (Ylber) Ramadani.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Do stats reflect Connor Barron's struggles to be influential for Aberdeen this season?
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirms he aims to stick with a back four
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme…
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen should beware Darvel, but surely a Cup shock isn't on the…
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Returning Aberdeen loan star Graeme Shinnie 'ticks all the boxes' for character and ability,…
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Duncan Shearer: Duk on song - but Bojan Miovski should lead Aberdeen attack at…
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Connor Barron contract offer 'left on the table' for months, confirms Aberdeen boss Jim…
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…

Most Read

1
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
2
A collage of Prince Harry as a teenager alongside a red deer.
Revealed: Harry ‘feared he would die’ as head was shoved inside dead deer in…
3
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
4
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
5
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
7
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Masked gunman in stab vest and helmet seen on Aberdeen street
8
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list…
9
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…

More from Press and Journal

Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Aberdeenshire pensioner denies sending threatening messages about First Minister's 'assassination'
Sunset behind an offshore oil rig
Scottish energy strategy branded 'breathtaking betrayal' as government takes aim at North Sea exploration
3
Katie Holmes sitting in her wheelchair with French bulldog Meeko sitting in her lap smiling
Charity's vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Two-vehicle crash blocks A96 near Kintore
Forest Park
Final decision on plans to turn public Stonehaven park into rugby pitch expected this…
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
'Space is never easy': North Scotland's rocket launch industry commiserates on Cornwall failure
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
'I felt like I had won the golden ticket': Offshore worker's delight at rare…
Leighton Clarkson has impressed on loan at the Dons from Liverpool
Highland castle is star of US take on popular show The Traitors - here's…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented