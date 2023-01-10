Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson has been linked with a return to England with three Championship clubs wanting to sign him on loan.

The Liverpool playmaker has had an impressive first half of the season on loan with the Dons but West Bromwich Albion, Reading and Queens Park Rangers are all interested in the 21 year-old according to Football Insider.

Aberdeen strengthened their squad last week with the addition of two midfielders in Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic but despite his two acquisitions Dons boss Jim Goodwin reiterated his desire to keep Clarkson at Pittodrie.

He said: “Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him.

“They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season.

“Leighton gives us that little creativity in the middle of the pitch. He is growing and growing from strength to strength, I believe.

“Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back.

“That gives us really good competition – we have five very good central midfielders now in the two new ones, Clarkson, (Connor) Barron and (Ylber) Ramadani.”