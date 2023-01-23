Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows what the future holds if the unthinkable happens at Darvel tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I feel like the poacher turned gamekeeper talking about cup shocks and managers under pressure but Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows tonight’s Scottish Cup tie is a must-win for his sake.

I was part of the Dons side which lost to Stenhousemuir in the competition back in 1995.

It was only Roy Aitken’s second game in charge following Willie Miller’s departure from the dugout so his position was not called into question.

But none of it made the pain of that defeat, in particular, any easier to take. It was a horrendous afternoon and one which I’ve had too many painful reminders of in the last week.

Fans are saying tonight’s match at Darvel is a must-win for Goodwin. I can’t disagree with that sentiment.

If Aberdeen were knocked out of the cup by Celtic, Rangers or even Hearts, fans would be disappointed but I don’t think they would be marching down Pittodrie Street calling for change.

However, a loss to a team in the sixth tier of the game?

I don’t think any top-flight manager would feel anything other than their jacket was on a shoogly peg if their team lost.

Winning all that matters in the cup

It’s not being dramatic to suggest a lot rides on this one for the Aberdeen manager and he and his players know it.

Aberdeen are expected to win. Some expect them to win well. I’d accept a win by any means necessary.

That’s what cup football is. Potential banana skins which you just have to overcome and fight your way through every round and hopefully all the way to Hampden and cup glory.

We know how this game will go. The Dons will have a lot of the ball and will create a lot of chances to score.

What we don’t know is whether they can be ruthless in front of goal and stop the opposition from scoring against them.

The plaudits from their performance at Hampden in a losing effort to Rangers a week ago disappeared before Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Hearts had even finished.

In fact, I’d say they had all gone out the window by the time the half-time whistle blew and Aberdeen were 4-0 down.

As the coach it’s my job to prepare the players for the game but once they cross the line it’s their performance which shapes the narrative every week.

I think we all know what it will be if the unthinkable happens at Recreation Park in Ayrshire tonight.

Pivotal week ahead for Ross County

We’re set for a season-defining few days for Ross County following their Scottish Cup exit at Hamilton Accies.

Failing to take chances is why County find themselves out of the competition.

Malky Mackay’s side had 19 shots at Hamilton Accies’ goal on Saturday, 10 of which were on target, but failed to score before crashing out of the competition in the penalty shoot-out.

It’s a sore one to take for everyone involved at the Staggies and it leaves them in need of a response in the next two league games.

County are adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and have a huge game on Saturday against Kilmarnock followed by the visit of Hibernian on Tuesday.

I wouldn’t say they are must-win matches but given the club’s predicament at the bottom of the league I’d suggest they are dare-not-lose encounters.

If the Staggies were to lose both games I fear all they will have left this season is a fight to avoid dropping to the Championship.