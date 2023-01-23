Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows what the future holds if the unthinkable happens at Darvel tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows what the future holds if the unthinkable happens at Darvel tonight

By Duncan Shearer
January 23, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 7:39 am
It's win or bust for Dons boss Jim Goodwin tonight.
It's win or bust for Dons boss Jim Goodwin tonight.

I feel like the poacher turned gamekeeper talking about cup shocks and managers under pressure but Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin knows tonight’s Scottish Cup tie is a must-win for his sake.

I was part of the Dons side which lost to Stenhousemuir in the competition back in 1995.

It was only Roy Aitken’s second game in charge following Willie Miller’s departure from the dugout so his position was not called into question.

But none of it made the pain of that defeat, in particular, any easier to take. It was a horrendous afternoon and one which I’ve had too many painful reminders of in the last week.

Fans are saying tonight’s match at Darvel is a must-win for Goodwin. I can’t disagree with that sentiment.

If Aberdeen were knocked out of the cup by Celtic, Rangers or even Hearts, fans would be disappointed but I don’t think they would be marching down Pittodrie Street calling for change.

However, a loss to a team in the sixth tier of the game?

I don’t think any top-flight manager would feel anything other than their jacket was on a shoogly peg if their team lost.

Winning all that matters in the cup

It’s not being dramatic to suggest a lot rides on this one for the Aberdeen manager and he and his players know it.

Aberdeen are expected to win. Some expect them to win well. I’d accept a win by any means necessary.

That’s what cup football is. Potential banana skins which you just have to overcome and fight your way through every round and hopefully all the way to Hampden and cup glory.

We know how this game will go. The Dons will have a lot of the ball and will create a lot of chances to score.

What we don’t know is whether they can be ruthless in front of goal and stop the opposition from scoring against them.

The plaudits from their performance at Hampden in a losing effort to Rangers a week ago disappeared before Wednesday’s 5-0 loss at Hearts had even finished.

Graeme Shinnie and his Dons team-mates had a horrible midweek at Hearts. Image: SNS

In fact, I’d say they had all gone out the window by the time the half-time whistle blew and Aberdeen were 4-0 down.

As the coach it’s my job to prepare the players for the game but once they cross the line it’s their performance which shapes the narrative every week.

I think we all know what it will be if the unthinkable happens at Recreation Park in Ayrshire tonight.

Pivotal week ahead for Ross County

William Akio following Ross County’s defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

We’re set for a season-defining few days for Ross County following their Scottish Cup exit at Hamilton Accies.

Failing to take chances is why County find themselves out of the competition.

Malky Mackay’s side had 19 shots at Hamilton Accies’ goal on Saturday, 10 of which were on target, but failed to score before crashing out of the competition in the penalty shoot-out.

It’s a sore one to take for everyone involved at the Staggies and it leaves them in need of a response in the next two league games.

County are adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and have a huge game on Saturday against Kilmarnock followed by the visit of Hibernian on Tuesday.

I wouldn’t say they are must-win matches but given the club’s predicament at the bottom of the league I’d suggest they are dare-not-lose encounters.

If the Staggies were to lose both games I fear all they will have left this season is a fight to avoid dropping to the Championship.

