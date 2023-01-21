Hamilton Accies 0-0 Ross County (Hamiton win 5-3 on pens) – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies exit Scottish Cup at hands of Championship opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Hamilton Accies 0-0 Ross County (Hamiton win 5-3 on pens) – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies exit Scottish Cup at hands of Championship opponents

By Andy Skinner
January 21, 2023, 7:39 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

The soul searching will begin for Ross County after they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Championship side Hamilton Accies to exit the Scottish Cup.

Neither side could be separated in 120 goalless minutes at New Douglas Park, with Accies going on to triumph 5-3 on spot-kicks.

It is a bruising loss for the Staggies, against a side sitting four points adrift at the foot of the second-tier.

Given County sit bottom of the Premiership, the result is far from what Malky Mackay needed ahead of the resumption of their survival battle at home to Kilmarnock next weekend.

It was a whirlwind start to the match, with County starting on the front foot. Jordy Hiwula was denied at the near post by Ryan Fulton after being picked out by Yan Dhanda’s cross from the right, while Dhanda’s cutback produced an opportunity for Owura Edwards who could not keep his effort down.

Yan Dhanda in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

Hiwula sent a free header over the bar from a corner by the lively Dhanda, however County had to be alert at the other end, with Ross Laidlaw twice out sharply to block at the feet of striker Jean Pierre Tiehi.

It increasingly became a scrappy encounter as the game wore on but County posed the greater threat, with Dhanda blocked on the line by Fulton in the pick of the second half chances.

Accies came closest to nicking it in extra-time when substitute Dario Zanatta headed off the post. It was John Rankin’s men who triumphed on penalties however, netting all five of their efforts, with Jordan White thwarted by Fulton.

Talking points

Bitter psychological blow for County

Given their lack of momentum in the league, being the victims of a cup upset is a seriously unwelcome result for the Staggies.

They would have looked upon this as an opportunity to restore confidence to take back into their top-flight survival battle.

William Akio following Ross County’s defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

County, who are three points adrift at the foot of the table, host Kilmarnock in a crucial bottom of the table encounter on Saturday.

A result of this nature has the potential to leave psychological damage to their cause, which makes it even more important they respond strongly next weekend.

The 16 remaining league games are all that is left for County to focus on following their cup exit, and it is crucial they give their supporters – more than 200 of which made the trip to Hamilton – reason for optimism sooner rather than later.

Staggies lacking composure in final third

County showed plenty attacking intent in the early stages of the match, but were unable to find a breakthrough.

Hiwula on two occasions, along with Edwards, passed up their best chances of the first half.

White and Dhanda were among those who came close in the second half, however by this point the match had stagnated into a scrappy encounter.

Owura Edwards in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

Had County struck early on there is every chance this could have been a relatively comfortable afternoon for them, against a side struggling in the Championship.

A lack of composure and killer instinct in the final third has been a recurring theme in recent weeks, and it proved so again.

In seven games since the winter break, including one period of extra-time, the Dingwall outfit have scored just two goals.

The Staggies could undoubtedly made life far easier for themselves by capitalising on some of their early pressure in Lanarkshire.

A breakthrough at that stage of the game could have had a seismic impact on the Staggies’ confidence, but it is clear a lack of cutting edge is costing them dearly at present.

Fresh faces can boost Staggies’ prospects

Mackay has added just one fresh face so far, in the form of midfielder Nohan Kenneh who has joined on loan from Hibernian.

The Staggies boss has indicated he is keen to ramp up his efforts to strengthen in attacking areas during the coming week, with the deadline on January 31 now coming closer into focus.

Mackay has spoken of his desire to sign “a couple of men”, rather than young players still trying to find their way in the senior game.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Although he retains belief in players among his current pool who have yet to make the desired impact, he clearly feels they need the help of some experienced campaigners.

That is a major part of the reason why he is not entertaining the idea of allowing forward White to leave, after rejecting an offer from St Johnstone.

White was understood to have been the subject of a six-figure bid from Saints, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2024.

Mackay sees the 30-year-old as too influential a figure to part ways with, at a point when County must dig deep for precious points.

Talking tactics

Mackay hinted at making changes in the build up to the game, insisting a handful of players had been nursing minor knocks.

There were four changes in total from the side which drew 1-1 with Motherwell the previous weekend. Skipper Keith Watson replaced Alex Iacovitti at centre half, while Jordy Hiwula led the line in place of White following his goalscoring impact from the bench.

There was a first County start for Nohan Kenneh, while Kazeem Olaigbe was also drafted in, with Jordan Tillson and David Cancola on the bench.

Alex Samuel was part of the matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, with the Welshman taking to the field in extra-time.

Referee watch

Grant Irvine, operating without the help of VAR, had an uneventful afternoon, with no significant flashpoints being the topic of discussion for either manager after the game.

Player ratings

HAMILTON ACCIES (3-4-1-2): Fulton 8; Owens 7, McGowan 7, Shiels 7; Sparrow 6, Martin 6, De Bolle 6, McGinn 6 (Easton 65); L Smith 6 (Zanatta 88); Winter 6, Tiehi 7 (Ryan 77).

Subs not used: J Smith, One, Newbury, Forsyth, Black, Morgan.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Watson 6, Baldwin 6, Harmon 6; Callachan 5 (Cancola 75), Kenneh 5 (Loturi 46); Edwards 6 (Akio 75), Dhanda 7 (A Samuel 97), Olaigbe 6 (Sims 101); Hiwula 5 (White 60).

Subs not used: Munro, Sims, Tillson, Smith.

Attendace: 783

Star man

Ryan Fulton’s save from Jordan White during the penalty shoot-out proved decisive, and it followed a succession of key saves he made during the course of the 120 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists he can't be critical of players despite Ross County's Scottish Cup…
Jordan White has scored four goals for Ross County this season. Image: SNS
Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County striker won't be on move to St Johnstone
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Nohan Kenneh credits Marco Bielsa in his development following Ross County switch
Jordan White celebrates with Yan Dhanda and Victor Loturi after scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone linked with a move for Ross County striker Jordan White
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals his dream to bring Scottish Cup glory to Ross County
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Jordy Hiwula celebrates netting for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay backs Jordy Hiwula to kick on after netting first Ross County league…
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: The combative qualities Nohan Kenneh will look to bring to Ross County midfield
Joseph Hungbo, a former loanee at Ross County, has joined Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.
Former Ross County loan ace Joseph Hungbo lands short-term move from Watford to Huddersfield…
Antonio Reguero in action for HJK Helsinki during his first spell at the club in 2020. Image: Courtesy of HJK Helsinki
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County keeper Antonio Reguero opens new Finnish chapter

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offender’s register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…
Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff offers an ideal base for a family getaway.
Easy to see why families love holidays in Crieff
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet's Roseanna Leney
1989 - University students made clear their feelings on government plans to introduce loans.
Gallery: Protests and picket lines - Student demonstrations in Aberdeen through the years
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances

Editor's Picks

Most Commented