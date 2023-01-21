Hamilton Accies 0-0 Ross County (Hamiton win 5-3 on pens) – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Staggies exit Scottish Cup at hands of Championship opponents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The soul searching will begin for Ross County after they suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Championship side Hamilton Accies to exit the Scottish Cup.

Neither side could be separated in 120 goalless minutes at New Douglas Park, with Accies going on to triumph 5-3 on spot-kicks.

It is a bruising loss for the Staggies, against a side sitting four points adrift at the foot of the second-tier.

Given County sit bottom of the Premiership, the result is far from what Malky Mackay needed ahead of the resumption of their survival battle at home to Kilmarnock next weekend.

It was a whirlwind start to the match, with County starting on the front foot. Jordy Hiwula was denied at the near post by Ryan Fulton after being picked out by Yan Dhanda’s cross from the right, while Dhanda’s cutback produced an opportunity for Owura Edwards who could not keep his effort down.

Hiwula sent a free header over the bar from a corner by the lively Dhanda, however County had to be alert at the other end, with Ross Laidlaw twice out sharply to block at the feet of striker Jean Pierre Tiehi.

It increasingly became a scrappy encounter as the game wore on but County posed the greater threat, with Dhanda blocked on the line by Fulton in the pick of the second half chances.

Accies came closest to nicking it in extra-time when substitute Dario Zanatta headed off the post. It was John Rankin’s men who triumphed on penalties however, netting all five of their efforts, with Jordan White thwarted by Fulton.

Talking points

Bitter psychological blow for County

Given their lack of momentum in the league, being the victims of a cup upset is a seriously unwelcome result for the Staggies.

They would have looked upon this as an opportunity to restore confidence to take back into their top-flight survival battle.

County, who are three points adrift at the foot of the table, host Kilmarnock in a crucial bottom of the table encounter on Saturday.

A result of this nature has the potential to leave psychological damage to their cause, which makes it even more important they respond strongly next weekend.

The 16 remaining league games are all that is left for County to focus on following their cup exit, and it is crucial they give their supporters – more than 200 of which made the trip to Hamilton – reason for optimism sooner rather than later.

Staggies lacking composure in final third

County showed plenty attacking intent in the early stages of the match, but were unable to find a breakthrough.

Hiwula on two occasions, along with Edwards, passed up their best chances of the first half.

White and Dhanda were among those who came close in the second half, however by this point the match had stagnated into a scrappy encounter.

Had County struck early on there is every chance this could have been a relatively comfortable afternoon for them, against a side struggling in the Championship.

A lack of composure and killer instinct in the final third has been a recurring theme in recent weeks, and it proved so again.

In seven games since the winter break, including one period of extra-time, the Dingwall outfit have scored just two goals.

The Staggies could undoubtedly made life far easier for themselves by capitalising on some of their early pressure in Lanarkshire.

A breakthrough at that stage of the game could have had a seismic impact on the Staggies’ confidence, but it is clear a lack of cutting edge is costing them dearly at present.

Fresh faces can boost Staggies’ prospects

Mackay has added just one fresh face so far, in the form of midfielder Nohan Kenneh who has joined on loan from Hibernian.

The Staggies boss has indicated he is keen to ramp up his efforts to strengthen in attacking areas during the coming week, with the deadline on January 31 now coming closer into focus.

Mackay has spoken of his desire to sign “a couple of men”, rather than young players still trying to find their way in the senior game.

Although he retains belief in players among his current pool who have yet to make the desired impact, he clearly feels they need the help of some experienced campaigners.

That is a major part of the reason why he is not entertaining the idea of allowing forward White to leave, after rejecting an offer from St Johnstone.

White was understood to have been the subject of a six-figure bid from Saints, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2024.

Mackay sees the 30-year-old as too influential a figure to part ways with, at a point when County must dig deep for precious points.

Talking tactics

Mackay hinted at making changes in the build up to the game, insisting a handful of players had been nursing minor knocks.

There were four changes in total from the side which drew 1-1 with Motherwell the previous weekend. Skipper Keith Watson replaced Alex Iacovitti at centre half, while Jordy Hiwula led the line in place of White following his goalscoring impact from the bench.

There was a first County start for Nohan Kenneh, while Kazeem Olaigbe was also drafted in, with Jordan Tillson and David Cancola on the bench.

Alex Samuel was part of the matchday squad for the first time this season after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury, with the Welshman taking to the field in extra-time.

Referee watch

Grant Irvine, operating without the help of VAR, had an uneventful afternoon, with no significant flashpoints being the topic of discussion for either manager after the game.

Player ratings

HAMILTON ACCIES (3-4-1-2): Fulton 8; Owens 7, McGowan 7, Shiels 7; Sparrow 6, Martin 6, De Bolle 6, McGinn 6 (Easton 65); L Smith 6 (Zanatta 88); Winter 6, Tiehi 7 (Ryan 77).

Subs not used: J Smith, One, Newbury, Forsyth, Black, Morgan.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw 6; Randall 6, Watson 6, Baldwin 6, Harmon 6; Callachan 5 (Cancola 75), Kenneh 5 (Loturi 46); Edwards 6 (Akio 75), Dhanda 7 (A Samuel 97), Olaigbe 6 (Sims 101); Hiwula 5 (White 60).

Subs not used: Munro, Sims, Tillson, Smith.

Attendace: 783

Star man

Ryan Fulton’s save from Jordan White during the penalty shoot-out proved decisive, and it followed a succession of key saves he made during the course of the 120 minutes.