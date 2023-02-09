Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell have issued a statement insisting they agreed to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure from Fir Park due to interest from other clubs in his services, including Aberdeen.

Burrows has been named as the new chief executive at Aberdeen and will start his new role at Pittodrie on February 27.

His imminent departure has come as a shock to Well supporters after Burrows, who announced his intention to step down at Fir Park, said he would remain in post until a replacement was found at the Steelmen.

However, Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon believes the interest from other parties in recruiting Burrows meant it was unfair for Well to retain the departing chief executive any longer than necessary.

The board has provided the following update to supporters. — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) February 9, 2023

McMahon said: “Following the announcement of Alan’s departure as CEO last month, several clubs made contact with him about a potential new role.

“Alan entered into discussions with a number of those, but ultimately decided to take up an offer from Aberdeen FC.

“We all very much wish him well with that.

“However, in order to be fair to all parties, including Motherwell FC, and to stop any potential awkwardness or issues, it was agreed to expedite that exit process.”

McMahon urges fans to get behind team

McMahon insists the search for Burrows’ replacement is already under way but has no doubt the departing chief executive will carry out his duties prior to moving to the Granite City.

He said: ““The board had already commissioned a recruitment agent to lead on the identification of a suitable replacement, and we intend to conclude that process as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, Alan will continue to work as hard as he always does, alongside the experienced and talented senior management team across the various departments.

“My fellow directors and I stand ready and will, if required, be on hand to assist in any aspect during this transition period.”

Burrows will depart a Well side engulfed in a relegation dogfight at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and McMahon has called on his club’s supporters to get behind manager Steven Hammell and the players.

He said: “It has been a tough time of late for the club, of that there is no doubt, and I want to thank you all for your patience, understanding and backing.

“We will get through this and back to better days, particularly if we all stick together.

“Please give Steven and the players as much support as you normally do and let’s roar the team on to a strong finish to the 22/23 season.”