Interim boss Barry Robson insists Hearts revenge mission not on Aberdeen’s mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Barry Robson insists Hearts revenge mission not on Aberdeen’s mind

By Paul Third
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

Barry Robson insists revenge is the last thing on his mind as he bids to close the gap on Hearts to four points in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons suffered a 5-0 defeat in their last game against Robbie Neilson’s side when the sides met at Tynecastle in January.

A Scottish Cup exit at Darvel and a 6-0 defeat by Hibernian at Easter Road in the two games which followed led to former manager Jim Goodwin being dismissed as the Dons slipped 10 points behind the Jambos.

But having guided the team to three wins from his five games in charge interim boss Robson believes his side can take confidence from their recent displays.

He said: “I haven’t thought about the last Hearts game at all. It was two months ago.

“My focus has been on what we have achieved the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve gradually got better in terms of how we want to play and we’ve got some good results which is important.

“We’re alright at the minute but there is lots of room for improvement which I’m sure the players would agree.

“What we need to do is go out there and try our best, make sure we perform to our best level and that gives us every chance of getting a result.”

‘We need to be at our best’

Victory for the Dons would push the club firmly back into the race for third place but Robson has played down the significance of Saturday’s match for his side.

He said: “I’ve not thought about ifs, buts and maybes.

“We want to win a football match if we can. We can all have a good Saturday night if that’s the case.

“Robbie Neilson has done a terrific job at Hearts and he has some really good players. We need to be at our best and that’s all I’ve been focused on.”

Interim boss remains reluctant to push his case for becoming manager

Robson will take charge for his sixth game as caretaker manager this weekend as the club’s search for a new manager continues.

A fourth win in six games would be a remarkable turnaround for a team which managed one win in the previous 10 matches under Goodwin.

But interim boss Robson remains reluctant to put himself forward publicly for the role on a permanent basis.

He said: “The club made it clear from the start they were going to take their time and they’ve stuck to that.

“With the preparation required this week the last thing I’ve had is time to speak to the board.

“When you are in this position with the amount of things you have to think about and work on the days fly by.

“I haven’t spoken to the board in depth about anything.

“We’ve all been making sure we’re going in the same direction for the football club and we’ve done that so far.”

Barry Robson will take charge of the first team for the sixth game in a row tomorrow. Image: PA

Robson added: “I made myself clear at the start. I’m here to try to win matches for this club.

“I’ve been here a long time and I want the club to do well. I’ve got a lot of friends here and I’ve tried to do my best.

“I’m 100% focused on trying to make our fans happy and I hope they will come out and back us in huge numbers again as I know Hearts have sold their allocation.

“I remember playing in this team in front of 43,000 fans at Celtic Park and I’ve seen how good they are.

“If we can get the fans out backing the club it will really help the players and they’ve been fantastic since I came in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Aberdeen ended a 19-year wait for silverware at the 2014 League Cup.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen fans can reflect fondly on two important anniversaries for the club
Dundee United's Mark Birighitti stretches for the ball during the recent match between Dundee United and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen FC welcome SPFL’s crackdown on illegal streaming
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. Image: Kath Flannery
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Interim boss Barry Robson must be considered for permanent post if Aberdeen…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson: Steve Agnew has been first class for Aberdeen
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Stopping Shankland and Snodgrass key for Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would 'have the courage to try something different' at Aberdeen
2
The triumphant Dons heroes celebrate after putting the West Germans to the sword. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's victory over Bayern Munich in 1983 sent shockwaves throughout Europe

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented