Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA

USL club celebrates historic win against Glass' former club Atlanta United

By Paul Third
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has led his Memphis 901 FC side to a stunning cup upset victory against his old club Atlanta United.

Nighte Pickering’s spectacular volley in extra-time gave Memphis a 2-1 against United in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup third round tie in Georgia.

It was a dramatic night for Memphis with Phillip Goodrum’s stoppage-time penalty making it 1-1 to force extra-time for the USL side who went on to secure their first competitive victory against an MLS team in their history.

Memphis head coach Glass said: “I’m delighted for the players because they really dug in.

“We lost a goal early there. It would be very easy to fold against a good team. We showed that we’re more than capable of going toe-to-toe with them.

“They deserved to win. Phillip showed unbelievable poise to take it and smash it in and Nighte’s finish in extra time was outstanding.

“I think the players deserved it.”

