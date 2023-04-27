May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts ‘for their children’s future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts ‘for their children’s future’

The Aberdeen Trades Union Council event will be held on Saturday.

By Denny Andonova
May Day march
Aberdeen Trade Union Council's May Day march and rally. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Workers from all walks of life will take to the streets of Aberdeen this weekend to make a stand against cuts to essential public services.

This year’s May Day march and rally will join the fight to save city libraries and leisure facilities “for children’s future” amid the recent closures.

Organised by Aberdeen Trades Union Council, the event will take place on Saturday to mark International Workers’ Day.

Marchers will gather on Rubislaw Terrace from 11am and then parade down Union Street, led by the uplifting sound of pipes and the beats of the Guarana Drummers.

The event will finish with a rally at Castlegate at noon.

ATUC president Graeme Farquhar called on trade unions, community groups and families to join them with banners and give a clear message to Aberdeen City Council.

May Day march
Pipers and drummers will lead the march down Union Street. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

He said: “Our march and rally this year comes at a time when communities in Aberdeen are fighting against libraries and pools closures, facilities that are critical to the wellbeing of children and our most vulnerable, and essential for a decent society.

“We will hear from representatives of these community groups spearheading the campaigns to protect these services, calling on the council to re-open libraries and save pools.

“We will also hear from the trade unions making their own stands to protect their members pay and conditions as the cost of living rises, plunging more and more working people into poverty.”

Road closures

A number of road closures will be in place for the duration of the parade, with motorists advised to avoid the city centre and expect delays.

Albyn Place will be closed between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Victoria Street from 10.45am until 11.45am.

May Day march
The annual May Day parade down Union Street will take place on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Alford Place will also be shut to traffic between its junctions with Victoria Street and Union Street at the same time.

The following roads will also be closed between 11.30am and 12.30am for the parade:

  • Union Street between its junctions with Holburn Street and Castle Street
  • Back Wynd between its junctions with Little Belmont Street and Union Street
  • Castle Street between its junctions with Union Street and King Street
  • King Street between its junctions with Castle Street and West North Street

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The incident happened next to P&J Live in Stoneywood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Small fire breaks out at building next to P&J Live in Aberdeen through the…
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
Iron Mountain warehouse Aberdeen exterior shot
Aberdeen warehouse on the market for £5.5m
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Reveller assaulted man who pointed out he'd spilled takeaway down his top
l-r AAB chief executive Graeme Allan shakes hands on a deal with French Duncan managing partner Graeme Finnie. Image: AAB
Fast-growing AAB unveils biggest acquisition to date
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
'No talks' between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
4
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
5
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
6
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
7
Henry Evans called his local doctor's office and told them he wanted to 'taste human blood'. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Man told receptionist he was ‘ready for the kill’ and wanted to ‘taste human…
8
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
9
Konrad Kanski collided with a bus. Image: First
Drink-driver crashed into bus in Aberdeen city centre
10
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Aberdeen councillors vote to keep stadium in beach plans Picture shows; Aberdeen beach stadium plans. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design team, Chris Donnan Date; 01/03/2022; 66bf02f0-2381-4d87-bdea-5a70ec7b215a
‘No talks’ between council and Dons this year as possible beach stadium remains part…

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
Former Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass leads Memphis to cup upset in USA
New power line plans are causing controversy
Power lines plan: the case for and against
Stromness ATM
Orkney councillors grant planning permission for second ATM in Stromness
Community B4 Power Companies members including Lyndsey, second from right Ward
Opinion: We want 'just transmission' and evidence of why power lines are needed
Teachers play an important role in safeguarding kids, but they shouldn't have to carry that burden alone (Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock)
Caroline Renton: We can work together in the classroom, corridor and community to end…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
Tiger Woods waits to play on the 18th hole during the weather delayed second round of the Masters. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: New fears about Tiger Woods' health make for worrying reading
Items with sentimental value, like crockery, should be added to your will (Image: Natalia Bostan/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Talk about death and plan ahead to make the end easier
To go with story by Ewan Smith. Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie Picture shows; Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie. Brechin. Supplied by Brechin City Date; Unknown
Kevin Mackie says support has been key as Brechin City get set for promotion…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Former Don Brian Irvine thrilled to see mean streak in the Aberdeen defence

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]