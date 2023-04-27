May Day March: Workers to rally against services cuts ‘for their children’s future’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers from all walks of life will take to the streets of Aberdeen this weekend to make a stand against cuts to essential public services.

This year’s May Day march and rally will join the fight to save city libraries and leisure facilities “for children’s future” amid the recent closures.

Organised by Aberdeen Trades Union Council, the event will take place on Saturday to mark International Workers’ Day.

Marchers will gather on Rubislaw Terrace from 11am and then parade down Union Street, led by the uplifting sound of pipes and the beats of the Guarana Drummers.

The event will finish with a rally at Castlegate at noon.

ATUC president Graeme Farquhar called on trade unions, community groups and families to join them with banners and give a clear message to Aberdeen City Council.

He said: “Our march and rally this year comes at a time when communities in Aberdeen are fighting against libraries and pools closures, facilities that are critical to the wellbeing of children and our most vulnerable, and essential for a decent society.

“We will hear from representatives of these community groups spearheading the campaigns to protect these services, calling on the council to re-open libraries and save pools.

“We will also hear from the trade unions making their own stands to protect their members pay and conditions as the cost of living rises, plunging more and more working people into poverty.”

Road closures

A number of road closures will be in place for the duration of the parade, with motorists advised to avoid the city centre and expect delays.

Albyn Place will be closed between its junctions with Albyn Grove and Victoria Street from 10.45am until 11.45am.

Meanwhile, Alford Place will also be shut to traffic between its junctions with Victoria Street and Union Street at the same time.

The following roads will also be closed between 11.30am and 12.30am for the parade:

Union Street between its junctions with Holburn Street and Castle Street

between its junctions with Holburn Street and Castle Street Back Wynd between its junctions with Little Belmont Street and Union Street

between its junctions with Little Belmont Street and Union Street Castle Street between its junctions with Union Street and King Street

between its junctions with Union Street and King Street King Street between its junctions with Castle Street and West North Street