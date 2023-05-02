Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows wants to work with SFA to improve disciplinary procedures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows wants to work with SFA to improve disciplinary procedures

Dons chief calls for change and insists his club wants to build consensus within Scottish football.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows insists the Dons are not looking to play the role of arsonists by torching the SFA’s disciplinary procedures.

The Dons are leading the calls for the change within the Scottish game after their appeal against captain Graeme Shinnie’s red card at Ross County last month not only failed, but led to his ban being increased for what an appeals panel deemed a “frivolous” attempt to overturn the dismissal.

The Pittodrie club urged the SFA to reconsider the decision and when that appeal was rebuffed expressed a desire to change the current system.

Burrows says his club remains committed to changing the current set-up, but by building consensus, rather than utilising a bulldozer approach.

He said: “What we don’t want to do is to burn the place down and rebuild it.

“What we want is make sure we’re playing an active and responsible role within that and to try to change things for the better if that is the will of the majority.”

Aberdeen have received support from other clubs

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin of Ross County which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

Building a consensus for change is not proving difficult, with Burrows claiming other clubs in Scotland are supportive of Aberdeen’s bid to improve the system.

When asked if the Dons had support from with the game, he said: “Yes, we have, some more than others.

“Some have gone through similar challenges and got animated about it. Our issue wasn’t what happened on the night (with Shinnie).

“Ours was more about them process of what happened afterwards and in particular the plus-one-match (on Shinnie’s ban).

“That was the part that riled us.

“The reality in Scotland is that I think there needs to be a push to make the refereeing department better on match days. Help the boys working with VAR and how do we improve that?

“The second part is the judicial panel protocol and the after-match events and how that all fits in.

“I think we can look at both these without having the clubs at one side and the authorities on the other.

“Let’s try to find some middle ground to work a bit more collectively together.”

Dons want to work with SFA

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen’s anger at the time their captain received an additional game to his three-game suspension was clear.

But three weeks later, the Dons are committed to testing, evaluating and redesigning the disciplinary procedures with the SFA.

Burrows said: “I think in Scottish football when it comes to matters like this, football clubs get really animated when things go against them that they don’t like.

“What happens is they get uptight for a couple of days and shout publicly about how unhappy they are and then the next game will come or a transfer will happen and gradually it drifts off and nothing massively changes.

“Where we see the opportunity, we want to use the influence we have to try and make positive change.

“The judicial panel protocol which we were referring to specifically is over a decade old and hasn’t had, in my knowledge, any real, proper stress test.

“Is it fit for the purpose of the job the clubs still need it to do?

“From our point of view, where we would like to get to, as a football club, is to the point I spoke about earlier on where we get really animated for one week and then let it drift.

“We want to make sure the people we have got in positions of power play an active part in the months ahead, working with other clubs and with the Scottish Football Association – not against them.”

‘Review is healthy’

Hampden Park, where the SFA are based. Image: PA.

Aberdeen’s position remains unchanged.

They believe change is needed to avoid a repeat of rancour caused by their failed appeal against Shinnie’s red card at Ross County.

But Burrows knows it can only be done with the support of the clubs and the SFA itself.

He said: “We want to get to a situation where we are a wee bit happier with things that we think need a wee bit of a review.

“I always think review is healthy.

“If something is 13 years old and not had much of a root-and-branch review at any point then it’s healthy to continue to look at it.

“I think there is a willingness from the SFA.

“Sometimes the SFA say it is the clubs and they can change that any time they like, but the reality it is not quite as simple as that.

“You need to get a lot of people on board and a lot of the committees are heavily weighted towards the executive committees of the SFA and the SPFL.

“There isn’t as much representation as is sometimes portrayed.”

