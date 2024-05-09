Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hoping for dream Copa America call-up with Canada

Winger Junior Hoilett hopes his Aberdeen form can earn a dream Copa America call-up for Canada this summer.

The 33-year-old starred for Canada in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing in all three group games.

Now he hopes his impressive form with the Dons can secure a slot at the finals of another major tournament.

Canada are set to compete in the Copa America, which runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States, for the first time.

Final 23-man squad rosters for the tournament must be confirmed before June 12.

Drawn in Group A, Canada will face World Cup-holders and reigning Copa America champions Argentina in their opening game.

Canada are also in a group with Peru and Chile.

Capped 62 times by his country Hoilett said: “It’s a massive for Canada being in the Copa America for the first time.

“If I get called up, I’d be delighted to represent my country.

“At the minute, I’m focused on playing every week for Aberdeen.”

‘There’s some great talent at this club’

Signed on a short-term deal in February by former interim boss Neil Warnock, Hoilett has made an impressive impact at Pittodrie.

Hoilett pitched in with two assists in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

He delivered the cross that was headed in by Ester Sokler in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 and force extra-time.

Then, another pinpoint Hoilett delivery was headed in by Angus MacDonald in the 120th minute to force a penalty shoot-out, which the Dons lost 6-5.

Hoilett also pitched in with an assist in the recent 1-0 defeat of Motherwell.

The winger’s contact expires at the end of the season and Hoilett recently confirmed he is keen to remain at Pittodrie under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Elfsborg boss Thelin has agreed a three-year deal with the Dons and will officially begin at Pittodrie on June 3.

Hoilett says it is a “joy” playing alongside his Aberdeen team-mates.

He said: “I’m enjoying my time here and am gelling well with the team, which is a good group.

“We bond on and off the field.

“Everybody works hard for each other to get wins over the line.

“There’s great group of lads here and a great changing room.

“It’s a joy fighting for each other on the pitch.

“There’s some great talent at this club, some really good players.”

Confidence under interim boss Leven

Hoilett was secured as a free-agent by Warnock, a manager he had previously played under at QPR and Cardiff City.

However, Warnock quit the interim manager’s role after only 33 days.

First-team coach Peter Leven was placed in interim charge until the end of the season following Warnock’s exit.

Leven has overseen a resurgence in form with the Dons undefeated in their last six Premiership games, taking 14 points from a possible 18.

The 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend secured the Reds’ Premiership safety by eradicating any slim threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot.

Aberdeen are now 10 points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three games remaining.

Interim boss Leven was unavailable for the victory against Saints having been admitted to hospital on the eve of the match.

The 40-year-old underwent an emergency procedure which was successful.

Under-18s coach Scott Anderson stepped in to manage the Dons against St Johnstone.

It is hoped Leven will return to oversee training in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Hibs.

Hoilett said: “The manager (Leven) has brought confidence into the squad since he’s taken over.

“It was crucial to start off the post-split games with wins.

“We have a bit of momentum recently and we have to maintain that right to the end.

“There’s some good talent at this club and we are on a roll under Peter.

“The team is on a good run in the league right now, and we’ve got to maintain it.

“We’ve got to carry it on, working day in, day out to get better – not only as an individuals, but as a group.”