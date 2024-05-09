Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hoping for dream Copa America call-up with Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hoping for dream Copa America call-up with Canada

Canada will compete in the Copa America this summer and have been drawn in a group with World Cup champions Argentina, Peru and Chile

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Winger Junior Hoilett hopes his Aberdeen form can earn a dream Copa America call-up for Canada this summer.

The 33-year-old starred for Canada in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing in all three group games.

Now he hopes his impressive form with the Dons can secure a slot at the finals of another major tournament.

Canada are set to compete in the Copa America, which runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States, for the first time.

Final 23-man squad rosters for the tournament must be confirmed before June 12.

Drawn in Group A, Canada will face World Cup-holders and reigning Copa America champions Argentina in their opening game.

Canada are also in a group with Peru and Chile.

Junior Hoilett of Canada, during the World Cup finals match against Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Canadian international Junior Hoilett of Canada, during a World Cup finals match against Belgium. Image: Shutterstock.

Capped 62 times by his country Hoilett said: “It’s a massive for Canada being in the Copa America for the first time.

“If I get called up, I’d be delighted to represent my country.

“At the minute, I’m focused on playing every week for Aberdeen.”

‘There’s some great talent at this club’

Signed on a short-term deal in February by former interim boss Neil Warnock, Hoilett has made an impressive impact at Pittodrie.

Hoilett pitched in with two assists in the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.

He delivered the cross that was headed in by Ester Sokler in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 and force extra-time.

Then, another pinpoint Hoilett delivery was headed in by Angus MacDonald in the 120th minute to force a penalty shoot-out, which the Dons lost 6-5.

Hoilett also pitched in with an assist in the recent 1-0 defeat of Motherwell.

The winger’s contact expires at the end of the season and Hoilett recently confirmed he is keen to remain at Pittodrie under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

Elfsborg boss Thelin has agreed a three-year deal with the Dons and will officially begin at Pittodrie on June 3.

Hoilett says it is a “joy” playing alongside his Aberdeen team-mates.

St Johnstone's Ryan MGowan and Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS
St Johnstone’s Ryan MGowan and Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’m enjoying my time here and am gelling well with the team, which is a good group.

“We bond on and off the field.

“Everybody works hard for each other to get wins over the line.

“There’s great group of lads here and a great changing room.

“It’s a joy fighting for each other on the pitch.

“There’s some great talent at this club, some really good players.”

Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Confidence under interim boss Leven

Hoilett was secured as a free-agent by Warnock, a manager he had previously played under at QPR and Cardiff City.

However, Warnock quit the interim manager’s role after only 33 days.

First-team coach Peter Leven was placed in interim charge until the end of the season following Warnock’s exit.

Leven has overseen a resurgence in form with the Dons undefeated in their last six Premiership games, taking 14 points from a possible 18.

The 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend secured the Reds’ Premiership safety by eradicating any slim threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off spot.

Aberdeen are now 10 points ahead of St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three games remaining.

Interim boss Leven was unavailable for the victory against Saints having been admitted to hospital on the eve of the match.

The 40-year-old underwent an emergency procedure which was successful.

Under-18s coach Scott Anderson stepped in to manage the Dons against St Johnstone.

It is hoped Leven will return to oversee training in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Hibs.

Aberdeen appeal for a penalty after Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen appeal for a penalty in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden after Cameron Carter-Vickers fouls Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS.

Hoilett said: “The manager (Leven) has brought confidence into the squad since he’s taken over.

“It was crucial to start off the post-split games with wins.

“We have a bit of momentum recently and we have to maintain that right to the end.

“There’s some good talent at this club and we are on a roll under Peter.

“The team is on a good run in the league right now, and we’ve got to maintain it.

“We’ve got to carry it on, working day in, day out to get better – not only as an individuals, but as a group.”

Conversation