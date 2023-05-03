Alan Burrows on Barry Robson’s decade-long efforts to land Aberdeen job and new gaffer’s Jurgen Klopp joke introduction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alan Burrows on Barry Robson’s decade-long efforts to land Aberdeen job and new gaffer’s Jurgen Klopp joke introduction

Chief executive Burrows believes Robson's career path and early decisions in the dugout show he is a man who is driven and has what it takes to succeed at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
New Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows believes Barry Robson has been planning for his chance to become Aberdeen manager.

The Dons confirmed the former under-18s coach as their new permanent boss on Monday after Robson guided the club to eight wins from his first 10 matches in charge.

Burrows insists Robson has earned his shot at being manager at Pittodrie due to the hard work he has put in on and off the pitch.

The Reds chief executive said: “This hasn’t landed in his lap. He has been planning for this for some period of time and hopefully that is reflected in some of the work he has done early doors.

“Without actually saying: ‘I want the job, hire me’, he didn’t give off the impression he didn’t want it, let’s put it that way.

“Barry has made no secret of the fact in the last four of five years he fancied being a manager and he was working towards that.

“Obviously when you are at a club of this size, which I am for the first time, making this decision puts that wee bit of added pressure.

“The flip side to that is Barry has done tremendously well on the pitch, but I also think it is important to say he has done tremendously well off the pitch.

“He is a guy who has been so interwoven with this football club for the last decade.

“He understands every inch of the place, the staff, and has been working for the last three or four years on what is the identity of an Aberdeen player.

“Appointing him at this stage feels like the right thing to do, not only because he’s doing well on the pitch, but also all the work he has done off it.”

‘Don’t worry, Jurgen Klopp is in the building’

Burrows knew Robson was well respected within Pittodrie when he arrived at the club from Motherwell on February 27.

Robson was interim boss at the time and without saying the words aloud Burrows had no doubt Robson was interested in replacing Jim Goodwin permanently.

He said: “I’d never met Barry before I came to Aberdeen, but heard a lot from the people at the club about how highly they rated him. He was in effect a manager in waiting.

“When I joined the club that was new to me. He was forming part of the process, so I was intrigued to meet him for the first time.

“Genuinely after the first meeting at Cormack Park on the Monday after the Livingston game, I remember spending an hour and a half with him, (assistant manager) Steve Agnew and (Dons director of football) Steven Gunn. I remember saying to Steven after he left: ‘I can see why everyone likes him.’

“Barry took the opportunity from his first meeting with me to put across his philosophy and mentality about how he sees the game and Aberdeen.

“But from right from the get-go, I thought: ‘I like this guy.’

“When I met him he said: ‘Oh, here he goes, the guy who is going to appoint the manager. Don’t worry, Jurgen Klopp is in the building.’

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

“I said: ‘have you locked him in the cupboard like?’

“It was only afterwards I realised it was my first interaction with him, and I said to Steven Gunn: ‘I hope he took that on board as a bit of banter.’

“Steven said ‘no, don’t worry, he’ll be fine. He’ll take that as a joke.”

Robson has shown strength and foresight

Prior to his arrival at Pittodrie Burrows, who was immediately given the remit of helping lead the process of appointing Goodwin’s replacement, believed experience was vital for any potential candidate.

He labelled managing the Dons as a “heavy jacket” for any manager, but he believes Robson has compensated his own lack of first-team managerial experience with the coaching team he has put in place.

Burrows said: “He showed a real bit of foresight by surrounding himself with guys who have been involved in the game for a long period of time.

Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS

“That in itself showed strength. Understanding what you are good at and understanding what you need to work on is a large part of being successful as a manager.

“In my eyes, bringing Steve Agnew in was a large part of Barry understanding that. Steve has worked at the highest level of the game with successful managers at big clubs.

“The appointment of Liam Fox in itself was a masterstroke in a sense as Liam is well respected in Scotland.

“He has managed at this level and lower levels and has an excellent reputation as a coach.

“If you yourself can’t have the experience of being a manager, then I think you absolutely have to surround yourself with people who have, and Barry showed a lot of foresight.

“It was a show of strength straight away.”

Robson won Aberdeen board over one by one

For Robson, convincing the club he was the man for the job has been a gradual process.

The results have helped, certainly, but Burrows insists it was more than putting points on the board which won over the directors.

He said: “I don’t think there was a ‘Eureka!’ moment. There’s a danger you can become overly emotional by results.

“It was a gradual process of how Barry was conducting himself, how he built his staff around him and how he was implementing the plans he had been working on in the past four years in a holistic way.

“It wasn’t just the way the players responded to him, the people around the club as well was important. He acts and feels like a manager.

“He has that presence, that unknown quality. When people ask you ‘what makes a manager?’ it’s hard to pinpoint what it is, but Barry has that aura about him which I think all good managers have.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’ve seen it work in my previous job with managers and I’ve seen it not work.

“But over a period of time Barry was chalking off people on the board.

“They were really buying into him to the point anybody who was left to be convinced – and there weren’t many – were on board after the Rangers game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
4
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
5
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
6
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
7
The Hollywood-style sign popped up overnight. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Giant and ‘bold’ selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters to illuminate Castlegate
8
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay bagged a brace to see off Falkirk in Saturday's semi-final. image: SNS Group
Tea-time kick-off confirmed for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic
9
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
10
Sam McGuire
Inverness man Sam McGuire missing for nearly a week

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]