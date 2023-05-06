Richard Gordon: The hard work starts now for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson

The Dons made a big call this week in confirming Barry Robson as the next permanent manager of Aberdeen Football Club on a two-year deal.

Having lobbied for Barry to be put in place at least until the end of the season, I was delighted when he got it, but I felt the club would then wait until the campaign had finished before making a long-term commitment.

That might have been a more sensible approach, but given his record, I can understand why the decision was taken, and it will also be not unconnected to the current push to sell season tickets.

That was emphasised in the Dons’ email sent out to announce Barry’s deal, which immediately went on to highlight the sale, and the various deals on offer to those who sign up early.

Having said that, the most important factor was obviously the remarkable sequence he has so far put together, and as job interviews go, Barry has passed with flying colours.

From the ashes of one of the worst weeks in Aberdeen’s history, he and Steve Agnew – and his new contract will be key to the potential success of the new manager – have masterminded one of the most unlikely about-turns Scottish football has seen in decades.

After a few weeks settling in, they have reeled off seven straight victories, and even more notably, five successive clean sheets. Given what had gone before, I struggle to get my head round that, and they deserve huge credit for everything they have done, but there is an argument to suggest the real hard work is about to start.

Interesting comments

Having got the ‘bounce’ – which, to be fair, does not always happen – the team fed off the confidence that brought, and have gone from strength to strength. They are now clear favourites to finish third, and the potential riches that brings.

Dave Cormack is obviously convinced Barry will achieve that; he would not otherwise have made the position permanent, and the chairman made some interesting comments in the statement issued on Monday.

He talked about the new manager “implementing a holistic approach”, one which has seen coaches at all levels working closely together to provide ‘a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team’. He also mentioned the desire to maintain and develop the player pathway to first team football.

In other words, the plan is to have Aberdeen sides in all age groups adopting the same style and ethos, something which should, it is believed, make it easier for the talented young players to step up through the levels.

Given Barry’s experience in youth football at the club, I can imagine that is going to be central to his thinking, and it will be fascinating to see if it can be successfully employed.

He will also be focusing on readying the squad for the 2023-24 season.

Despite the recent vast improvement, some egress will be required as certain players simply are not good enough.

Barry will already have identified a number of his top targets; landing them will be the difficult part of that particular task, but the club remains an attractive proposition for new signings, and if he gets the recruitment largely right, Barry will have given himself a much better chance of success.

Conference League idea should be kicked into the long grass

The Scottish football authorities have rightly received praise since the introduction of the play-offs in 2013.

Bringing in the pyramid shoot-out the following year was also an excellent move and has breathed fresh air into the lower leagues, allowing Edinburgh City, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts and Bonnyrigg Rose to step up to the SPFL.

But the goodwill looks set to evaporate if plans for the new Conference League are voted through next month.

As the P&J headline put it on Wednesday, quoting a Highland League director: ‘I think it’s only to suit two clubs in Scotland’.

And we all know which two!

Effectively relegating the vast majority of Highland and Lowland League clubs would be outrageous. The plan would restrict the chance of promotion and stifle ambition.

It will be down to the member clubs to decide at the Scottish FA AGM; I hope they do the right thing, and firmly reject the proposal.