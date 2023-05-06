Richard Gordon: The hard work starts now for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: The hard work starts now for Aberdeen manager Barry Robson

P&J columnist shares his views on Barry Robson's two-year deal and the furore over the proposed Scottish Conference League.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The Dons made a big call this week in confirming Barry Robson as the next permanent manager of Aberdeen Football Club on a two-year deal.

Having lobbied for Barry to be put in place at least until the end of the season, I was delighted when he got it, but I felt the club would then wait until the campaign had finished before making a long-term commitment.

That might have been a more sensible approach, but given his record, I can understand why the decision was taken, and it will also be not unconnected to the current push to sell season tickets.

That was emphasised in the Dons’ email sent out to announce Barry’s deal, which immediately went on to highlight the sale, and the various deals on offer to those who sign up early.

Having said that, the most important factor was obviously the remarkable sequence he has so far put together, and as job interviews go, Barry has passed with flying colours.

From the ashes of one of the worst weeks in Aberdeen’s history, he and Steve Agnew – and his new contract will be key to the potential success of the new manager – have masterminded one of the most unlikely about-turns Scottish football has seen in decades.

After a few weeks settling in, they have reeled off seven straight victories, and even more notably, five successive clean sheets. Given what had gone before, I struggle to get my head round that, and they deserve huge credit for everything they have done, but there is an argument to suggest the real hard work is about to start.

Interesting comments

Having got the ‘bounce’ – which, to be fair, does not always happen – the team fed off the confidence that brought, and have gone from strength to strength. They are now clear favourites to finish third, and the potential riches that brings.

Dave Cormack is obviously convinced Barry will achieve that; he would not otherwise have made the position permanent, and the chairman made some interesting comments in the statement issued on Monday.

He talked about the new manager “implementing a holistic approach”, one which has seen coaches at all levels working closely together to provide ‘a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team’. He also mentioned the desire to maintain and develop the player pathway to first team football.

The Aberdeen players training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS. 

In other words, the plan is to have Aberdeen sides in all age groups adopting the same style and ethos, something which should, it is believed, make it easier for the talented young players to step up through the levels.

Given Barry’s experience in youth football at the club, I can imagine that is going to be central to his thinking, and it will be fascinating to see if it can be successfully employed.

He will also be focusing on readying the squad for the 2023-24 season.

Despite the recent vast improvement, some egress will be required as certain players simply are not good enough.

Barry will already have identified a number of his top targets; landing them will be the difficult part of that particular task, but the club remains an attractive proposition for new signings, and if he gets the recruitment largely right, Barry will have given himself a much better chance of success.

Conference League idea should be kicked into the long grass

The Scottish football authorities have rightly received praise since the introduction of the play-offs in 2013.

Bringing in the pyramid shoot-out the following year was also an excellent move and has breathed fresh air into the lower leagues, allowing Edinburgh City, Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts and Bonnyrigg Rose to step up to the SPFL.

But the goodwill looks set to evaporate if plans for the new Conference League are voted through next month.

As the P&J headline put it on Wednesday, quoting a Highland League director: ‘I think it’s only to suit two clubs in Scotland’.

And we all know which two!

Effectively relegating the vast majority of Highland and Lowland League clubs would be outrageous. The plan would restrict the chance of promotion and stifle ambition.

It will be down to the member clubs to decide at the Scottish FA AGM; I hope they do the right thing, and firmly reject the proposal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]