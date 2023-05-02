Highland League EXCLUSIVE: Highland League views on proposed Conference League – as club director says it’s made him question his involvement The Press and Journal spoke to a Highland League club director, a member of a management team and a player about the plans for a new fifth tier in Scottish football. By Callum Law May 2 2023, 7.00pm Share EXCLUSIVE: Highland League views on proposed Conference League – as club director says it’s made him questio... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/highland-league/5681737/exclusive-highland-league-views-on-conference-league-plans/ Copy Link 2 comment Highland League clubs could be involved in the proposed Conference League. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation