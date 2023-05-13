Richard Gordon: Past few days have reminded me how grateful I am to have experienced Aberdeen’s Gothenburg glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Past few days have reminded me how grateful I am to have experienced Aberdeen’s Gothenburg glory

The events to mark the 40th anniversary of Aberdeen's European Cup Winners' Cup triumph have been fantastic.

Willie Miller arrives with the trophy at the Freedom of the City event at Pittodrie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By Richard Gordon

It has been an emotionally charged week as Aberdeen paid tribute to the greatest achievement in the club’s proud 120-year history.

The city officially marked the 40th anniversary of the Dons’ European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph over Real Madrid at the stadium on Friday, and, on Saturday, more supporters will have to the opportunity to do likewise at a packed Pittodrie for the Premiership encounter with Hibernian.

Earlier in the week, I attended the preview screening of the excellent BBC Scotland documentary, Once In A Lifetime, and on Thursday night, the first of two dinners to be held this year went ahead at The Marcliffe.

As much as anything, it has been a chance for the Gothenburg Greats to reunite, and it still gives me goosebumps to see the guys back together again, to witness first-hand the unbreakable bond they share to this day.

I have had the good fortune to get to know them over the years, have worked with and interviewed the players on many occasions, and feel privileged to call them friends. Having grown up watching that team, I could never have imagined such a scenario, and I fully appreciate how lucky I have been to have built up that kind of relationship with my heroes.

They were a unique group of players who brought unimaginable success to Aberdeen, and the haul of trophies over the eight-and-a-half years of Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign was truly breathtaking.

Some, like Willie Miller, John McMaster and Doug Rougvie, had been at the club prior to the glory days and had experienced some tough times.

Stuart Kennedy had also spent a few years at Pittodrie pre-Fergie, and – hard though it might be to believe given what he went on to achieve – Gordon Strachan was languishing on the fringes of the first team.

Jim Leighton and Alex McLeish were introduced, Mark McGhee and Peter Weir were brought in, and one by one the kids came through: Neil Simpson, Neale Cooper, John Hewitt and Eric Black.

They had to suffer a few painful losses, both at home and in continental competition, but step by step they grew, both as individuals and collectively, and the belief and will-to-win that made them such a dominant force came to the fore.

Gordon Strachan and Liverpool’s Kenny Dalglish after Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat at Pittodrie in the European Cup. The Dons would go on to get thumped at Anfield – but it was valuable experience. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Having won the Premier Division title in 1980, the squad evolved a little, and got stronger, and by the start of the 82-83 season, fresh from destroying Rangers in the Scottish Cup Final, they were ready to peak.

They did so in remarkable fashion.

Quite apart from playing some of the most dynamic football I have ever witnessed, that group of players possessed a mental toughness few have been able to muster, and were deservedly crowned the best team in Europe in 1983.

Alex Ferguson celebrating with Peter Weir after the European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in Gothenburg. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Just let that sink in – a squad of guys from Scotland, gathered together at a club which had only fleetingly made its mark, amassing occasional silverware, suddenly became a ruthless winning machine feared across Europe. And they did so under a young manager in his first full-time job.

It is the stuff of fairytales, an improbable fantasy, but it happened because Sir Alex created and blended a perfect storm, and had the right players to help him make it happen.

I will forever be grateful that I was around to experience it and watch it all unfold.

How did Rangers’ Malik Tillman make young player of the year shortlist?

It is the time of the season when awards ceremonies are on the horizon, nomination lists are released, and teams of the year – there seem to be so many separate compilations these days – are published.

PFA Scotland were first out, and it was no surprise to see seven Celtic stars in the players’ selection for team of the year. It is difficult to argue against any of them.

The Dons are represented by Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes – who has had an exceptional campaign – and the same can be said of Kevin van Veen, who has scored in his last seven Premiership outings.

James Tavernier’s stats back up his selection, but I am baffled by the inclusion of his team-mate, Malik Tillman.

I am even more surprised he is up for PFA Scotland’s young player of the year! The midfielder has had a decent campaign, but nothing more than that, and I would be astonished if he picks up the honour.

Van Veen is up against three Celtic men for the player of the year crown and, while he has a good case, I would imagine it will go to the champions, with Kyogo the most likely recipient. Given his goal haul and importance to the team, he would be a worthy winner.

