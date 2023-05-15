Aberdeen fan view: Kelle Roos’ penalty save could prove to be a key moment in race for third spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Kelle Roos’ penalty save could prove to be a key moment in race for third spot

The Dons are five points clear of fourth-place Hearts ahead of Saturday's trip to Tynecastle.

By Chris Crighton
Kelle Roos denies Hibernian attacker Kevin Nisbet from the spot. Image: Shutterstock.
Kelle Roos denies Hibernian attacker Kevin Nisbet from the spot. Image: Shutterstock.

The time of the season has arrived when all thoughts must turn to results.

Whatever it takes to achieve whatever is required, so must it be.

The arithmetic of the league table gives Aberdeen the opportunity to approach their race to the line as, essentially, devil take the hindmost, eliminating each of their rivals for the potential Europa League spot one game at a time.

It is a task, one suspects, which fits well with the methodical nature of their management team.

Saturday, then, was primarily about maintaining the arm’s length at which the sides behind are being held, and preventing them picking up the scent of the trail.

In so doing were Aberdeen able to secure the point which all but ensured they will remain ahead of St Mirren, and put Hibs in the frame for receiving the same fate next week.

Kelle Roos’ save was a highlight

To that end, the penalty save made by Kelle Roos could prove one of the season’s key moments.

In one kick of the ball Hibs could have sliced the Dons’ daunting six-point advantage over them in half, only for Roos to boot their top-three hopes towards touch.

Kelle Roos hugs Aberdeen goalkeeeping coach Craig Samson. Image: Shutterstock.

The situation now seems to call for a similarly stout effort next weekend, for if the Dons can escape Edinburgh still five clear of Hearts then they will know, irrespective of other results, they can shake off the last of the pursuers and tie up third in front of their own fans next midweek with one game to spare.

It is a task which, like Kevin Nisbet’s spot-kick, is right in their slot.

With Roos increasingly impressive and important as the campaign goes on, and Mattie Pollock and Angus Macdonald building a painful showreel of heroic penalty-box blocks, the turnaround in Aberdeen’s defensive offering is dramatic – and possibly gigantically valuable.

