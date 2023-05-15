Aberdeen fan view: Kelle Roos’ penalty save could prove to be a key moment in race for third spot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The time of the season has arrived when all thoughts must turn to results.

Whatever it takes to achieve whatever is required, so must it be.

The arithmetic of the league table gives Aberdeen the opportunity to approach their race to the line as, essentially, devil take the hindmost, eliminating each of their rivals for the potential Europa League spot one game at a time.

It is a task, one suspects, which fits well with the methodical nature of their management team.

Saturday, then, was primarily about maintaining the arm’s length at which the sides behind are being held, and preventing them picking up the scent of the trail.

In so doing were Aberdeen able to secure the point which all but ensured they will remain ahead of St Mirren, and put Hibs in the frame for receiving the same fate next week.

Kelle Roos’ save was a highlight

To that end, the penalty save made by Kelle Roos could prove one of the season’s key moments.

In one kick of the ball Hibs could have sliced the Dons’ daunting six-point advantage over them in half, only for Roos to boot their top-three hopes towards touch.

The situation now seems to call for a similarly stout effort next weekend, for if the Dons can escape Edinburgh still five clear of Hearts then they will know, irrespective of other results, they can shake off the last of the pursuers and tie up third in front of their own fans next midweek with one game to spare.

It is a task which, like Kevin Nisbet’s spot-kick, is right in their slot.

With Roos increasingly impressive and important as the campaign goes on, and Mattie Pollock and Angus Macdonald building a painful showreel of heroic penalty-box blocks, the turnaround in Aberdeen’s defensive offering is dramatic – and possibly gigantically valuable.