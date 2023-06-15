Fan view: Leighton Clarkson not just a signing – it shows Aberdeen repositioning themselves in modern football market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Leighton Clarkson not just a signing – it shows Aberdeen repositioning themselves in modern football market

Dave Cormack has always been clear the Dons' model is to buy young talent, get the benefit of it, and sell at a profit... but the Clarkson deal is a supercharging of this project, writes Chris Crighton.

Leighton Clarkson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Crighton

Wow. It was a signing which, from many credible sources, appeared well in the pipeline since before the season ended, but which Aberdeen fans dare not have believed would truly materialise.

It seemed simultaneously inevitable, yet implausible.

This is not your ordinary transfer. It is not simply pushing the boat out a little further than the handbook recommends.

It is sailing it into brand new waters: ones not charted by Aberdeen for many decades, if indeed ever before.

It is, unashamedly, a brash and forceful repositioning of Aberdeen within the modern football market.

It follows the formula which delivered the brilliant Duk to Pittodrie – and applies a substantial multiplier.

The fee is officially described as undisclosed, but, given the profile of the player and the markets in which he would otherwise have been shopped, it can be taken as read that it is large; likely the largest the club has ever paid.

Leighton Clarkson signing a permanent deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC.

The calculation is that sums outlaid here, and over the course of however much of Leighton Clarkson’s contracted tenure he completes, will be recouped and more when the player is sold, allowing Aberdeen to essentially receive years of high-quality play for less than nothing.

That represents a philosophical change in top-level policy.

Dave Cormack had always been clear that his model envisaged Pittodrie being a place for young talent to develop and be moved on at profit; aggressively pursuing other clubs’ future stars supercharges that project and has the potential to elevate it to a whole other plane.

The message is that the Dons are not going to be content with eking the maximum out of the sort of players Aberdeen “should” be signing.

More of these bets would need to land than fail for it to be a viable long-term strategy.

But as opening gambits go, Clarkson feels like a terrific punt.

