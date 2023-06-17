New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its ‘brilliant’ brand-new musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its ‘brilliant’ brand-new musical

When Castlegate Theatre Company couldn't find a show to suit its talented cast it simply created its own.

By Scott Begbie
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do you do if you can’t find a musical that suits the talents and age range of your gifted young cast? You create a brand new one, just for them.

Cue The New Kid, the new pop musical being crafted from scratch by Castlegate Theatre Company at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

And the creative team behind the show – being billed as “a youth version of a musical Groundhog Day – hope audiences will love it as much as the young cast has enjoyed working on it, aiming for a world premiere later this month.

Chloe Lonchay, producer of The New Kid, said: “Because of the age range we have in this group (from 10 years old to 17) finding a musical is quite difficult to fit all their talents so we decided to make our own.”

The New Kid rehearsal
Castlegate Theatre Company, production of ”The New Kid” which will show at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Talented cast of The New Kid have their own input to brand-new show

So the Arts Centre launched a competition for a new commission, which was won by award-winning composer-lyricist Eden Tredwell, who has been working closely with the young company on The New Kid.

And the beauty of a bespoke musical is that the kids in the 27-strong cast have their own input and the songs are tailored to their voices and ability, said Chole.

“They are really enjoying it and they thrive on someone saying, ‘that’s a good idea’ and their ideas being used and having ownership over what they are doing,” said Chloe. “They are so full of energy and good ideas.”

“And they love all the music and the songs. They sing along to them as soon as they hear them. That’s when you know the songs are good because you think you know them and can sing along straight away. They’re really catchy and it’s a real mix of genres.”

Unlike taking in an existing musical – such as Grease or Hairspray – the music can be adapted all the way through the creative process, said Chloe.

Phil Napier
Phil Napier director goes over a scene with some of the cast. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Young talent sees every aspect of creating show from acting to props

“It’s not ‘here’s 50 YouTube videos of other people doing it before you’, she said. “When you get it and you learn it for the first time, you can go back and say, ‘can we get that a tone down or a tone up’.

“That’s the exciting bit about working with the writer, Eden, and the musical director (Lavie Rabinovitz), you can say ‘that doesn’t suit your voice, let’s take it down or take it up’.”

And creating a musical from the ground up means the youngsters get to see every aspect of creating a new piece, from designing and creating the sets, to working on the costumes, as well as picking up essential stagecraft.

Amy Liptrott, director of Aberdeen Arts Centre, says she can’t wait to see the premiere of The New Kid, which will run from June 22 to 24, describing it as a youth musical Groundhog Day.

Chloe Lonchay
Chloe Lonchay who is producing the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Excitement over where the  future will take Castlegate’s The New Kid

“The New Kid is Hanna who moves around a lot with her father’s job and arrives at her 10th school as the new kid. But it turns into a Groundhog Day when she relives the same day again and again and she has to change the loop that is happening to her,” said Amy.

“There is lots of intrigue, lots of brilliant songs and choreography and it’s a brilliant ensemble piece.”

As for why create a new musical, Amy has a simple answer.

“Why not? Brand new musicals are written all the time and the success of things like Hamilton shows us that process is very upfront in the theatrical landscape.  But a brand-new musical for young people is a real flagship scheme,” she said.

“It’s not just about having something new for our young people to do, but it’s adding to the canon of things that can be done. So where will this go in future, who will be the next people to be performing it? That’s really exciting.

“But we know that we have done it first at Aberdeen Arts Centre with our own Castlegate Theatre Company.”

Freya Hoy playing ”Hannah” the lead character in the New Kid. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Audiences will love The New Kid at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Both Amy and Chloe are confident city audiences will love the show when they see it – rooted as it is in Aberdeen in a real school – albeit with fantastical elements – with real characters drawn on the kids who are performing. All of that with a great story and score that will live in your head for a long time after.

Amy said: “They are going to see something brand new, and they will be the first people to see it. That’s very exciting.”

The New Kid is at Aberdeen Arts Centre from Thursday June 22 to Saturday June 24. For information and tickets visit aberdeenartscentre.com or call 01224 635208.

[[title]]

[[text]]

