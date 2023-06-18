‘Mea Culpa!’ – Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn’t reveal a Dons transfer target by accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

‘Mea Culpa!’ – Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn’t reveal a Dons transfer target by accident

Dons chairman deleted a tweet mentioning the Northern Ireland international goalkeeper.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has laughed off his faux pas after tweeting out-of-contract Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard’s name by accident.

The Dons chairman had fans in a flutter of excitement on Saturday when he posted the Hoops goalkeeper’s name before quickly deleting his post.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is in the market for another goalkeeper to challenge Kelle Roos and has been linked with a move for former Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

But Cormack’s accidental post, where he named Hazard in a reply to a fan’s question put to chief executive Alan Burrows asking if supporters could expect “any more old faces” coming back to the club, left Dons fans wondering whether Hazard is also a transfer target.

The Aberdeen chairman, who is back in Atlanta in the United States for the summer, posted a video entitled ‘Mea Culpa’ on Twitter late on Saturday admitting he had not meant to post Hazard’s name on social media.

The chairman saw the funny side of his mistake and was quick to make fun of himself after sparking speculation.

Cormack said: “I know it’s late back home but it’s still early here in Atlanta.

“I have just deleted a tweet and obviously people with notifications on saw it.

“I thought I was searching and actually ended up replying to Alan Burrows. No-one will believe me but no-one’s mentioned Conor to me at all.

“I was simply doing a whole bunch of searching that I normally do on players – so that’s what happened.

“Some of you who think when I tweet this late UK time think I’ve been at the sauce for a while – I can’t use that as an excuse because I’ve been teetotal for about 15 years now.

“Anyway, great end of the season for us Dandies and looking forward to next season.”

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows jokingly threatened Cormack with a social media ban.

He wrote: “One more of these and the chairman is banned fae twitter.”

He added: “And Dave, what you actually meant was Eden…” in reference to the Real Madrid midfielder.

Goalkeeper Hazard has been capped four times by Northern Ireland.

He has had several loan spells away from Celtic at Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee on two occasions.

Most recently, he was on loan at HJK and helped them win the top-flight title in Finland. He kept 14 clean sheets in 39 appearances for HJK and played in their Europa League group matches against Roma, Ludogorets and Real Betis.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron feels 'stronger mentally' after frustrating 2022-23 campaign

