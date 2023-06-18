‘Mea Culpa!’ – Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he didn’t reveal a Dons transfer target by accident

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has laughed off his faux pas after tweeting out-of-contract Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard’s name by accident.

The Dons chairman had fans in a flutter of excitement on Saturday when he posted the Hoops goalkeeper’s name before quickly deleting his post.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is in the market for another goalkeeper to challenge Kelle Roos and has been linked with a move for former Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

But Cormack’s accidental post, where he named Hazard in a reply to a fan’s question put to chief executive Alan Burrows asking if supporters could expect “any more old faces” coming back to the club, left Dons fans wondering whether Hazard is also a transfer target.

The Aberdeen chairman, who is back in Atlanta in the United States for the summer, posted a video entitled ‘Mea Culpa’ on Twitter late on Saturday admitting he had not meant to post Hazard’s name on social media.

The chairman saw the funny side of his mistake and was quick to make fun of himself after sparking speculation.

Cormack said: “I know it’s late back home but it’s still early here in Atlanta.

“I have just deleted a tweet and obviously people with notifications on saw it.

“I thought I was searching and actually ended up replying to Alan Burrows. No-one will believe me but no-one’s mentioned Conor to me at all.

“I was simply doing a whole bunch of searching that I normally do on players – so that’s what happened.

“Some of you who think when I tweet this late UK time think I’ve been at the sauce for a while – I can’t use that as an excuse because I’ve been teetotal for about 15 years now.

“Anyway, great end of the season for us Dandies and looking forward to next season.”

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows jokingly threatened Cormack with a social media ban.

He wrote: “One more of these and the chairman is banned fae twitter.”

He added: “And Dave, what you actually meant was Eden…” in reference to the Real Madrid midfielder.

Goalkeeper Hazard has been capped four times by Northern Ireland.

He has had several loan spells away from Celtic at Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee on two occasions.

Most recently, he was on loan at HJK and helped them win the top-flight title in Finland. He kept 14 clean sheets in 39 appearances for HJK and played in their Europa League group matches against Roma, Ludogorets and Real Betis.