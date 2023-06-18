Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron feels ‘stronger mentally’ after frustrating 2022-23 campaign

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Barron is looking forward to the new season after a frustrating 2022-23 campaign.

The Scotland under-21 international suffered an injury in a pre-season friendly against Buckie Thistle in June 2022 which saw him sidelined until September.

Barron, who was Aberdeen’s young player of the year the previous season, made only 19 appearances last term, with only 11 starts.

Barron, who has a year left on his Dons contract, hopes the new season can be a fresh start.

He said: “It feels good to be back on the pitch and feel pain-free again.

“I did my knee and was out for four months. I came back after the international break and played a few games up until January.

“After my injury, I had another injury that kind of led on from it.

“It was a pelvic injury and then I had to have an operation. I have been battling through that trying to get fit and help the boys out at the weekend.

“But now I feel a lot better and that’s why it was so good for me to get these U-21s game under my belt.

“That’s football, the highs and lows.

“I feel a lot better for going through it. And not just as a footballer, as a person too as it makes you stronger mentally.”

The midfielder says Leighton Clarkson’s decision to sign a four-year deal with the Dons is a huge statement.

Clarkson was on loan at the Dons from Liverpool last season but has now made his move to Aberdeen permanent on a long-term deal.

He added: “Signing Leighton shows the ambition of the club.

“We want to try and get in the group stages of the Europa League.

“We’re not saying we are going to go all the way but we will give everything we can.”