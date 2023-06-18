Rescue launched after man falls into River Averon in Alness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rescue operation was launched after a man fell into the River Averon.

Emergency services were called to help a man in difficulty after he fell from Averon Bridge in Alness.

The fire service dispatched one crew and a water rescue team from Inverness after receiving the call at 10.20am.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance. There is currently no information whether anybody has been injured.

The bridge was closed for a short period of time to allow officers to work.

Fire crews received the stop message at 11.20am and left the scene about an hour later.

A fire spokesman said: “We were called to assist with a water rescue on Averon Bridge in Alness at 10.15am on Sunday.

“One appliance and a water rescue team from Inverness were sent to the scene.

“Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance.

“We received the stop message at 11.20am, and all crews left the scene at 12.35pm.”