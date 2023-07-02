Ianis Hagi: Reports linking Rangers midfielder with Aberdeen wide of the mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ianis Hagi: Reports linking Rangers midfielder with Aberdeen wide of the mark

The 24-year-old is not on the brink of a move to Pittodrie but youngster Lewis Pirie could be leaving the Dons.

By Danny Law
Rangers' Ianis Hagi scores against Hibernian. Image: PA.
Reports in Romania linking Aberdeen with a move for Rangers winger Ianis Hagi are wide of the mark.

Sport.ro claimed Italian side Lecce, Espanyol of Spain, Turkish outfit Galatasaray and the Dons were interested in landing the 24-year-old.

Hagi, who is under contract until 2026, made only 11 appearances for Rangers last season as he returned from a cruciate ligament injury.

But the 26-times capped Romania international is not on Aberdeen’s transfer radar.

The Dons, who are in Portugal on a warm weather training camp, remain keen to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the new season, which will include European group stage football.

The Reds have already made five signings in the summer window with the arrival of Nicky Devin, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Graeme Shinnie and Rhys Williams.

The Dons are hopeful there will be more new signings before they take on Turriff United in their opening pre-season friendly on July 12.

Pirie likely to be heading south

One player who could be leaving Pittodrie is youngster Lewis Pirie.

Lewis Pirie pictured collecting an Aberdeen Youth Academy award last year with former Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The 16-year-old, who netted 51 goals for club and country last season, is wanted by a number of clubs in England.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Leeds United are the most likely destination for the young attacker.

The Dons would be due a compensation fee if Pirie makes the move to Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos says this week’s training camp in Portugal will be hugely beneficial for the Dons.

He said: “It’s important because we have got some new boys coming to the club.

“It is important that they feel at home straightaway and at ease so they can be themselves and perform to the best of their ability.

“It’s a very important week.”

Roos, who enjoyed an impressive debut season with the Dons last term, is feeling optimistic about the new campaign.

He said: “I feel really good. I feel strong.

“I did a fair bit of work over the summer as I always like to do.

“I feel I have hit the ground running.”

