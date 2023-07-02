Ianis Hagi: Reports linking Rangers midfielder with Aberdeen wide of the mark

Reports in Romania linking Aberdeen with a move for Rangers winger Ianis Hagi are wide of the mark.

Sport.ro claimed Italian side Lecce, Espanyol of Spain, Turkish outfit Galatasaray and the Dons were interested in landing the 24-year-old.

Hagi, who is under contract until 2026, made only 11 appearances for Rangers last season as he returned from a cruciate ligament injury.

But the 26-times capped Romania international is not on Aberdeen’s transfer radar.

The Dons, who are in Portugal on a warm weather training camp, remain keen to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the new season, which will include European group stage football.

The Reds have already made five signings in the summer window with the arrival of Nicky Devin, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler, Graeme Shinnie and Rhys Williams.

The Dons are hopeful there will be more new signings before they take on Turriff United in their opening pre-season friendly on July 12.

Pirie likely to be heading south

One player who could be leaving Pittodrie is youngster Lewis Pirie.

The 16-year-old, who netted 51 goals for club and country last season, is wanted by a number of clubs in England.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Leeds United are the most likely destination for the young attacker.

The Dons would be due a compensation fee if Pirie makes the move to Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos says this week’s training camp in Portugal will be hugely beneficial for the Dons.

He said: “It’s important because we have got some new boys coming to the club.

“It is important that they feel at home straightaway and at ease so they can be themselves and perform to the best of their ability.

“It’s a very important week.”

Roos, who enjoyed an impressive debut season with the Dons last term, is feeling optimistic about the new campaign.

He said: “I feel really good. I feel strong.

“I did a fair bit of work over the summer as I always like to do.

“I feel I have hit the ground running.”