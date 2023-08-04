Scottish Premiership 2023-24: Our writers make their predictions for the new season

The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season finally kicks off this weekend.

Ross County make the journey to champions Celtic on the opening day, while Aberdeen start the season away to Livingston.

Our writers Paul Third, Paul Chalk, Sophie Goodwin and Andy Skinner have made their predictions for who will emerge as the winners and losers in the months ahead.

Where will Aberdeen finish this season?

PAUL CHALK: There is every reason for Aberdeen to believe they can repeat the feat of being the best side outside the Old Firm. Hearts and Hibs don’t look to have recruited as well as the Dons and the aim of drastically slicing down the 35-point deficit between second and third has to be the target.

PAUL THIRD: Third and comfortably so. Granted I’m making this prediction and the transfer window is still open for another month but Aberdeen’s recruitment this summer has been very strong. Depth and quality of the squad on paper is very good at Pittodrie this season.

ANDY SKINNER: Third. They will once again be pushed by Hearts while I expect Hibernian to be stronger after investing in their squad during the summer. Barry Robson will have relished getting a full pre-season to work with his players following the excellent finish to last season though, and they will be aiming to reach another level.

SOPHIE GOODWIN: Third. It’s going to be a challenging and very long campaign for Barry Robson’s side thanks to guaranteed European football until at least Christmas, but they have recruited wisely so far. They still need some more additions to improve the depth of the squad which will be key for success in the league.

Who will be the key player for the Dons?

SG: Leighton Clarkson. He’s the boy who makes things tick and I’ve seen at Pittodrie the moments of magic he is able to produce. With a demanding schedule, Aberdeen are often going to have to grind out results in games of fine margins and Clarkson could be the one who makes the difference.

PC: Bringing Graeme Shinnie back to the club was a vital move and he will remind everyone of his worth to Aberdeen, but the eye-catching move for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, such a loan hit here last term, was a level above. He alone will win matches that are on a knife-edge.

AS: Graeme Shinnie performed the captain’s role to great effect after returning to Pittodrie in January, when the Dons needed a leader most. His influence on the team will only become more profound as the Dons navigate their way through a busy schedule of European matches.

PT: Leighton Clarkson. The midfielder scored a few spectacular goals when he first arrived at the club last season but really came into his own as the man who makes the team tick once Barry Robson took charge. Bringing him back on a permanent deal is the best transfer of the Scottish summer.

What do you expect from Ross County this season and who will be their key player?

AS: The Staggies must look to carry a bounce into the new campaign following their great escape last term. The summer recruitment looks impressive and although a top-six finish is a tough ask, County will see no reason why they cannot be in the conversation for it come the run-in. Yan Dhanda was increasingly the player who made the Staggies tick as last season progressed, and he will only get better in the months ahead.

PC: After staying up in the most spectacular fashion in the play-off final against Partick Thistle, manager Malky Mackay has shaken up squad up with eight new faces, and they all look like quality signings. That said, their main man will be January deadline day signing, forward Simon Murray, who scored six Viaplay Cup games. His goals can help fire the Staggies to seventh or eighth position.

PT: Last season was one of regression for the Staggies but it is to be expected when you lose key personnel like Malky Mackay did. But they look to have more scoring prowess and a more solid defence this season. That gives them a fighting chance of being best of the rest for me. The experience of Will Gillingham will be vital at the back.

SG: It’s difficult to know what to expect from Ross County, but it could be another campaign where they are looking over their shoulder. Simon Murray has started the competitive season strongly with six goals in the Viaplay Cup which will be massive for the Staggies if he can bring that form into the league. Midfielder Yan Dhanda is another player who could play a key role.

Who is going to win the title?

PT: Celtic. They have a more experienced manager than their rivals across the city and a stronger squad. The head-to-head games will be crucial as ever but the Hoops’ ability to churn out results week after week is what sets them apart from every other team in the division including Rangers.

SG: Celtic. It’s going to be another two-horse race, but Brendan Rodgers’ side are the stronger of the two squads.

PC: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is back, while new deals for captain Callum McGregor, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda more than make up for losing Jota. They might not be treble-winners in 2023-24, but the league trophy will remain in the east end of Glasgow.

AS: Celtic have a strong starting point, although it remains to be seen how they react following Ange Postecoglou’s departure. Although Rangers look to have strengthened, Brendan Rodgers has the experience to build on the work of his predecessor by getting the Parkhead side over the line.

Who is going to finish bottom of the table?

PT: Right now it’s hard to look past St Johnstone. They struggled last season and their squad has been weakened further. Steven MacLean has a lot of work ahead of before the window closes to improve a threadbare squad. If he doesn’t I fear the Championship awaits.

AS: Livingston struggled in the latter part of last season, and manager David Martindale has been vocal about the challenges he has faced in his recruitment during the summer. The Lions have enjoyed tremendous success in the top flight but it appears a difficult campaign lies ahead.

PC: The smart money right now would be on St Johnstone following their dreadful Viaplay Cup efforts – three points from fourt games, ending in a 4-0 pasting by Stirling Albion. Rookie manager Steven MacLean is already the favourite for the first top-table boss to be shown the door.

SG: St Johnstone. A dismal campaign in the Viaplay Cup has already got alarm bells ringing in Perth.

Who is the new signing to watch out for in the Premiership this season?

SG: Dylan Levitt. Not quite a new signing to the league but after moving from Dundee United to Hibs, it will be interesting to see how we gets on in a team you would expect to be nowhere near the bottom of the table.

PT: Danilo. All the pressure will be on the Brazilian’s shoulders at Rangers. The departure of Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak from Ibrox means Danilo has to hit the ground running for Michael Beale’s side but Rangers’ dogged pursuit of the striker suggests they believe he will.

PC: Having watched him perform so consistently well for Caley Thistle in the Championship, I’ll keep an eye on midfielder Scott Allardice at Ross County.

AS: Slobodan Rubezic has the frame to be an imposing defensive presence for Aberdeen, giving him the potential to thrive on the Scottish and European stage.