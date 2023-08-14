James McGarry feels he is arriving at Aberdeen fresh from ‘best six months of career’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

James McGarry feels he is arriving at Aberdeen fresh from ‘best six months of career’

Left back McGarry has signed a three-year deal with the Dons, after winning the A-League title with Australian club Central Coast Mariners.

By Andy Skinner
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock

James McGarry believes he is arriving at Aberdeen in the peak form of his career.

Left back McGarry arrived in the Granite City over the weekend following a near 30-hour journey, after completing his move to Pittodrie on a three-year deal from Australian club Central Coast Mariners.

The move was delayed, after Aberdeen allowed him time to be with his partner Jazz as they awaited the birth of their son Storm.

New Zealand international McGarry had only been with the Mariners since February, during which time he won the A-League title.

The 25-year-old felt the move to Aberdeen gave him the chance to step up to the next level which made him eager to grasp the opportunity.

Speaking to RedTV, McGarry said: “I was with the Mariners for the last six months and it has been the best six months I have had so far in my career.

James McGarry on the ball for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League Grand Final against Melbourne City. Image: Shutterstock.

“That was helped by the manager I had and the club environment it was. It was a really family orientated group.

“I had 14 games there and we ended up winning the whole championship, which was amazing.

“Budget-wise it was a club that was at the bottom of the A-League and one of the youngest teams in the league.

“We won the league and it was awesome.

“I got to a point in the A-League where I was very comfortable going out and playing some of the best football I have played.

“It’s always about reaching the top. I haven’t put so much time and effort away from family and into football to settle for playing at a certain level.

“I want to reach the top and I found that Aberdeen and the Scottish Premiership is the next step for me.

“I spoke to people that have played in the league and for Aberdeen as well, it just seemed like a perfect fit.”

Attacking instincts will suit Dons’ style

McGarry netted three goals in 14 games during his short spell in Australia, having previously played in the division for Kiwi side Wellington Phoenix as well as Newcastle Jets.

He also had a two-year spell in Dutch football with Willem II earlier in his career.

McGarry feels his attacking instincts will serve him well in Barry Robson’s Dons side.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has made James McGarry his ninth signing of the summer transfer window. Image: SNS

He added: “From speaking with the manager about what he sees in me, what he wants from me and how I fit into his gameplan, it fits me to a tee.

“I’m an attacking player who loves dominating wide areas, crossing balls, getting assists and even scoring goals.

“I got four goals last season from left back, and that was playing not as attacking as here. Looking at all those things it was an easy decision to come here.

“It’s a privilege and I’m looking forward to my family coming over and being able to join me in this experience to settle into life in Scotland.

“I pride myself on being fit and being fast. My agility is good, and I want to be a player that can play 95 minutes at the same intensity, and have the highest of data.

“That’s the way football in Europe is going – the more athletic and fast you are the better you can be.

“It’s going to take a bit of time to adapt, but I’m focused and willing to do all the work I need to do to get up to speed.”

Defender has international ambitions with New Zealand

McGarry has one New Zealand cap to his name, playing a friendly match against Lithuania in 2019.

James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.

He feels the opportunity to play European football with Aberdeen can help him back into the national team setup, with the ultimate goal of playing at a World Cup.

McGarry added: “I got that cap a couple of years ago, and I feel I’m now more prepared and ready to be at that level.

“At the back of my mind I’ve got the World Cup that I want to be part of. I have got to be at a high level and playing the best football I can play.

“If I’m doing that, I think I have to be in that team.

“I want to be playing at the highest level I can be, and playing in Europe is going to be massive.

“That’s massive – it’s definitely part of the reason it made it so easy to come here.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Darvel celebrate a famous win against Aberdeen back in January 2023. Image: SNS.
Defender Jack MacKenzie insists Aberdeen are still haunted by Darvel humiliation
Callum McGregor complains to referee Kevin Clancy after he is shown a yellow card during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: Aberdeen v Celtic ref deserves praise for letting game flow - but…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'We won't be pushovers': Bayley Hutchison issues Aberdeen Women rallying call after opening day…
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen…
New Aberdeen signing James McGarry in action for Wellington Phoenix. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: 'A fantastic addition for Aberdeen' - James McGarry's former Wellington Phoenix boss hails…
Angus MacDonald taking part in an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fitness boost as defender Angus MacDonald returns to training
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: Aberdeen's Liam Scales in action during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, on April 14, 2023, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Paul Third: The THREE signings Aberdeen still need to make in the summer window
Former Scotland and Dons manager Craig Brown
Aberdeen fan view: Dons are built on a foundation laid by former boss Craig…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison's opening goal against Motherwell.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delighted as competitive tenure starts with 3-2 win over…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen 1 - 3 Celtic – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…

Conversation