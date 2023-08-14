James McGarry feels he is arriving at Aberdeen fresh from ‘best six months of career’

James McGarry believes he is arriving at Aberdeen in the peak form of his career.

Left back McGarry arrived in the Granite City over the weekend following a near 30-hour journey, after completing his move to Pittodrie on a three-year deal from Australian club Central Coast Mariners.

The move was delayed, after Aberdeen allowed him time to be with his partner Jazz as they awaited the birth of their son Storm.

New Zealand international McGarry had only been with the Mariners since February, during which time he won the A-League title.

The 25-year-old felt the move to Aberdeen gave him the chance to step up to the next level which made him eager to grasp the opportunity.

Speaking to RedTV, McGarry said: “I was with the Mariners for the last six months and it has been the best six months I have had so far in my career.

“That was helped by the manager I had and the club environment it was. It was a really family orientated group.

“I had 14 games there and we ended up winning the whole championship, which was amazing.

“Budget-wise it was a club that was at the bottom of the A-League and one of the youngest teams in the league.

“We won the league and it was awesome.

“I got to a point in the A-League where I was very comfortable going out and playing some of the best football I have played.

“It’s always about reaching the top. I haven’t put so much time and effort away from family and into football to settle for playing at a certain level.

“I want to reach the top and I found that Aberdeen and the Scottish Premiership is the next step for me.

"It was an easy decision for me to come here. It's a privilege."

“I spoke to people that have played in the league and for Aberdeen as well, it just seemed like a perfect fit.”

Attacking instincts will suit Dons’ style

McGarry netted three goals in 14 games during his short spell in Australia, having previously played in the division for Kiwi side Wellington Phoenix as well as Newcastle Jets.

He also had a two-year spell in Dutch football with Willem II earlier in his career.

McGarry feels his attacking instincts will serve him well in Barry Robson’s Dons side.

He added: “From speaking with the manager about what he sees in me, what he wants from me and how I fit into his gameplan, it fits me to a tee.

“I’m an attacking player who loves dominating wide areas, crossing balls, getting assists and even scoring goals.

“I got four goals last season from left back, and that was playing not as attacking as here. Looking at all those things it was an easy decision to come here.

“It’s a privilege and I’m looking forward to my family coming over and being able to join me in this experience to settle into life in Scotland.

“I pride myself on being fit and being fast. My agility is good, and I want to be a player that can play 95 minutes at the same intensity, and have the highest of data.

“That’s the way football in Europe is going – the more athletic and fast you are the better you can be.

“It’s going to take a bit of time to adapt, but I’m focused and willing to do all the work I need to do to get up to speed.”

Defender has international ambitions with New Zealand

McGarry has one New Zealand cap to his name, playing a friendly match against Lithuania in 2019.

He feels the opportunity to play European football with Aberdeen can help him back into the national team setup, with the ultimate goal of playing at a World Cup.

McGarry added: “I got that cap a couple of years ago, and I feel I’m now more prepared and ready to be at that level.

“At the back of my mind I’ve got the World Cup that I want to be part of. I have got to be at a high level and playing the best football I can play.

“If I’m doing that, I think I have to be in that team.

“I want to be playing at the highest level I can be, and playing in Europe is going to be massive.

“That’s massive – it’s definitely part of the reason it made it so easy to come here.”