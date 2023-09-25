Aberdeen fan view: Duk is back with a bang – but standards must be maintained for cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Duk is back with a bang – but standards must be maintained for cup quarter-final

Chris Crighton gives his take on a productive day at the office for the Dons.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS

Now that’s more like it.

Though this was certainly, on paper, the most appealing of Aberdeen’s first six league fixtures, it came with no guarantee that they would romp it in such convincing fashion.

Few and far between had been the indicators that the Dons’ cogs were anywhere near sufficiently aligned to drive the team over the winning line at such speed.

They were undoubtedly, even if little about the games themselves bore similarity, suffused with confidence at having given the 2022 Europa League winners a close run on their own turf.

That had been the first serious evidence that this season’s iteration was a team of any measure, and yesterday they strode onto the field having finally remembered who they are.

It was particularly gratifying to see Luis Lopes once more feeling like Duk. After a nondescript start to the season, he finally lived up to his Sunday name and delivered the attacking numbers.

The Aberdeen fans celebrate as the Dons go 4-0 up against Ross County thanks to Bojan Miovski’s goal. Image: Shutterstock.

Whilst he will be most relieved to have contributed his first goal of the campaign, it is perhaps the assist registered which was the most familiarly Duk-like.

That split-second of unexpected, undefendable inspiration which has the potential to elevate him above his peers, even on days when little else is happening for him.

Duk’s lack of production in the early weeks was rarely his own fault.

He is by definition a player who requires others to be on his wavelength to benefit from those out-of-the-blue offerings, and it was clear from the fondness of the celebrations that his absence from the scoresheet had not dimmed the affection or esteem in which he is held by fans and teammates alike.

One Duk does not make a summer, of course. If anything the second leg of this double-header is the more important; these standards must be retained.

More from Aberdeen FC

Ross County's James Brown (R) fouls Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes - and is yellow carded. Image: SNS
Ref watch: Ross County's James Brown lucky to escape red card following tackle on…
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Analysis: Aberdeen prove they can balance Euro group action and domestic demands with 4-0…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson confident Aberdeen have learned lessons on how to recover from Euro…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women.
Sophie Goodwin: Quantity not quality is Aberdeen Women's issue as recent injuries set off…
Duk celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen sweep Ross County aside to pick up first league win of the season
Alfie Bavidge applauds Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge joins Kelty Hearts on loan
Frankfurt's Robin Koch during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Eintracht Frankfurt goalscorer Robin Koch admits Aberdeen provided tough test for the Bundesliga giants
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann complains to the officials during the game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
No point raising our game in front of 50,000 in Germany if we can't…
Aberdeen players applaud the travelling fans after the Uefa Conference League group stage match at Eintracht Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Resolute display against Eintracht Frankfurt shows Aberdeen can make an impact in…
Aberdeen striker Duk at full-time after the 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson retains belief in Duk and backs the striker's goal drought…