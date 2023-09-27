Aberdeen left back James McGarry sidelined for four to six weeks

Aberdeen left back James McGarry will miss the next four to six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Dons boss Barry Robson told BBC Sport the New Zealand international will face a spell out of the team after suffering the injury during Sunday’s 4-0 victory against Ross County.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final against County in Dingwall, Robson said: “It will be maybe four to six weeks which is quite frustrating.

“It took time to get him in the building and he is now going to be out for a few weeks.

“We actually took him away at the start and gave him a week’s pre-season, which probably wasn’t enough.

“We tried to go really slow with him after that and it still happened.

“It’s really frustrating but it isn’t always easy to get players up to speed and get them caught up with the rest of the players.”

McGarry had been called up to the New Zealand squad for their friendly matches against Democratic Republic of Congo and Australia next month.

The 25-year-old will now miss this weekend’s trip to Ibrox to face Rangers and next week’s Europa Conference League meeting with HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie.