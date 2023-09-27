Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final

Inverness will meet Nairn County in the last four of the competition.

By Reporter
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.

Caley Thistle will entertain Nairn County in the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to Keith Bray’s early strike at a rain-swept Mackessack Park.

New ICT manager Duncan Ferguson was in the stand to watch his young side take on the Speysiders.

Caley Thistle fielded a strong starting XI with half a dozen fringe players bolstered by some under-18 players.

The Jags opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Bray stabbed the ball past Sean McCarthy from eight yards after Harry Lodovica picked him out with a smart back-heel.

Rothes almost levelled five minutes later but with only keeper Cameron Mackay to beat Ben Johnston sent his header wide of the far post.

At the other end McCarthy touched over a close-range Lodovica header as the visitors went in search of a second goal.

On the stroke of half-time Mackay got a fingertip to Greg Morrison’s superb header to touch the ball onto the post.

Just after the break Aidan Wilson fired just wide of the target as the Speysiders looked to build on an impressive first-half performance.

Wilson went even closer when only the outstretched leg of visitor’s keeper Mackay kept the striker’s 15-yard drive out of the net.

Only a brilliant save from McCarthy denied Bray his second goal of the evening in the closing stages.

