Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final

Caley Thistle will entertain Nairn County in the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to Keith Bray’s early strike at a rain-swept Mackessack Park.

New ICT manager Duncan Ferguson was in the stand to watch his young side take on the Speysiders.

Caley Thistle fielded a strong starting XI with half a dozen fringe players bolstered by some under-18 players.

The Jags opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Bray stabbed the ball past Sean McCarthy from eight yards after Harry Lodovica picked him out with a smart back-heel.

Rothes almost levelled five minutes later but with only keeper Cameron Mackay to beat Ben Johnston sent his header wide of the far post.

At the other end McCarthy touched over a close-range Lodovica header as the visitors went in search of a second goal.

On the stroke of half-time Mackay got a fingertip to Greg Morrison’s superb header to touch the ball onto the post.

Just after the break Aidan Wilson fired just wide of the target as the Speysiders looked to build on an impressive first-half performance.

Wilson went even closer when only the outstretched leg of visitor’s keeper Mackay kept the striker’s 15-yard drive out of the net.

Only a brilliant save from McCarthy denied Bray his second goal of the evening in the closing stages.