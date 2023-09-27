Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes momentum is with the Dons after League Cup win over Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes momentum is with the Dons after League Cup win over Ross County

A Hampden date awaits after the Reds booked their place in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals against Hibernian.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes his side are building momentum after the Dons booked their place in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

Goals from Graeme Shinnie and Ester Sokler gave Aberdeen a 2-1 win at 10-man Ross County and with it a trip to Hampden on November 4 or 5 against Hibernian.

The other semi-final will be between Rangers and Hearts.

Robson said: “You can see the momentum building and we want to keep it going.

“There’s a lot of new players in the building and we all know that. We haven’t performed as well as we could have in games, but we’ve performed really well in other games.

“I think over the last week we’ve performed well, but we’re at the start of the league and we haven’t achieved anything. We’re not where we want to be.”

On the Hampden date against Hibs, Robson said: “It’s a good tie for us.

“We’re at Hampden, we’re still in the fight in the group stages of Europe, the League Cup and we want to push up the league.

“I’m not going to think too far ahead. Let’s try to see who performs as well as they can as there’s a long way to go before then.”

Dons boss frustrated by County’s late flurry

Robson was thrilled to see his side come through a tough test against the Staggies – but was disappointed at having to dig deep in the final 10 minutes as County tried to force an equaliser following Kyle Turner’s penalty.

He said: “We made a good start and then they went down to 10 men.

“When you come up against 10 men, it’s not easy and we looked a wee bit rushed, so we changed shape to try to get down the sides.

“They had a busy last 10 minutes and they got a penalty thanks to a ball over the top, but Kelle (Roos) didn’t have a save to make.

“We shouldn’t have had to go through the last 10 minutes like that and I felt we could have had a couple of penalties.

“At 2-0, I thought it was done.”

Robson’s praise for Reds goalscorers

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler (L) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

Dons skipper Shinnie capped a man-of-the-match display with a spectacular strike for the opener, while Robson was pleased to see Slovenian striker Sokler open his account for the club after coming off the bench.

He said: “That’s why Graeme is the captain. He performed really well.

“Ester plays on the shoulder and is quick. He’s been unfortunate that Bojan Miovski and Duk, two top players, have been doing well – but you can see how much of a threat he is.”

Ibrox test next for the Dons

The games continue to come thick and fast for the Dons as their attention now turns to Saturday’s league trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

Robson said:  “I’d like to go on the training pitch which we haven’t been able to do. We’ve hardly done any coaching as such.

“There’s been a lot of video work and walkthroughs on the grass.

“But we know they are bright players who are taking on what we’re saying.

“Rangers are a top team and are well coached. It will be a difficult game for us, but we’ll take a breather tomorrow then get ourselves prepped to go again.”

Robson, meanwhile, has confirmed wing back James McGarry is not expected to feature again until November after scans showed he has suffered a hamstring tear.

The Dons boss said: “It should be four to six weeks, which is really frustrating. He’s quick and bright and it’s a huge blow for us.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Hibernian's Josh Campbell (R) and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen to face Hibernian in Viaplay Cup semi-final
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie rifles home his early volley at Ross County. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie leads way as Aberdeen see off 10-man Ross County to reach Viaplay…
Aberdeen left-back James McGarry in action against BK Hacken. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen left back James McGarry sidelined for four to six weeks
Aberdeen fans celebrate as the Dons go 4-0 up against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's upcoming home match against Dundee switched to evening kick-off
Aberdeen's Joe Harper (left) celebrates his goal in the 1970 Scottish Cup final with Jim Forrest. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Jim Forrest - part of the 1970 Scottish Cup-winning side -…
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates with team-mate Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Duk's return to form will be pivotal to Aberdeen's resurgence
Aberdeen's new signing Richard Jensen in Gothenburg. Image: SNS.
Defender Richard Jensen targeting cup glory with Aberdeen this season
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen open fresh contract talks with midfielder Connor Barron, confirms boss Barry Robson
Aberdeen fans during the Europa Conference League group stage match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
German police praise 'hard-drinking but peaceful' Aberdeen fans after Euro clash against Eintracht Frankfurt
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen have finally turned a corner in form after poor start to…

Conversation