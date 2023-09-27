Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes momentum is with the Dons after League Cup win over Ross County

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes his side are building momentum after the Dons booked their place in the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

Goals from Graeme Shinnie and Ester Sokler gave Aberdeen a 2-1 win at 10-man Ross County and with it a trip to Hampden on November 4 or 5 against Hibernian.

The other semi-final will be between Rangers and Hearts.

Robson said: “You can see the momentum building and we want to keep it going.

“There’s a lot of new players in the building and we all know that. We haven’t performed as well as we could have in games, but we’ve performed really well in other games.

“I think over the last week we’ve performed well, but we’re at the start of the league and we haven’t achieved anything. We’re not where we want to be.”

On the Hampden date against Hibs, Robson said: “It’s a good tie for us.

“We’re at Hampden, we’re still in the fight in the group stages of Europe, the League Cup and we want to push up the league.

“I’m not going to think too far ahead. Let’s try to see who performs as well as they can as there’s a long way to go before then.”

Dons boss frustrated by County’s late flurry

Robson was thrilled to see his side come through a tough test against the Staggies – but was disappointed at having to dig deep in the final 10 minutes as County tried to force an equaliser following Kyle Turner’s penalty.

He said: “We made a good start and then they went down to 10 men.

“When you come up against 10 men, it’s not easy and we looked a wee bit rushed, so we changed shape to try to get down the sides.

“They had a busy last 10 minutes and they got a penalty thanks to a ball over the top, but Kelle (Roos) didn’t have a save to make.

“We shouldn’t have had to go through the last 10 minutes like that and I felt we could have had a couple of penalties.

“At 2-0, I thought it was done.”

Robson’s praise for Reds goalscorers

Dons skipper Shinnie capped a man-of-the-match display with a spectacular strike for the opener, while Robson was pleased to see Slovenian striker Sokler open his account for the club after coming off the bench.

He said: “That’s why Graeme is the captain. He performed really well.

“Ester plays on the shoulder and is quick. He’s been unfortunate that Bojan Miovski and Duk, two top players, have been doing well – but you can see how much of a threat he is.”

Ibrox test next for the Dons

The games continue to come thick and fast for the Dons as their attention now turns to Saturday’s league trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

Robson said: “I’d like to go on the training pitch which we haven’t been able to do. We’ve hardly done any coaching as such.

“There’s been a lot of video work and walkthroughs on the grass.

“But we know they are bright players who are taking on what we’re saying.

“Rangers are a top team and are well coached. It will be a difficult game for us, but we’ll take a breather tomorrow then get ourselves prepped to go again.”

Robson, meanwhile, has confirmed wing back James McGarry is not expected to feature again until November after scans showed he has suffered a hamstring tear.

The Dons boss said: “It should be four to six weeks, which is really frustrating. He’s quick and bright and it’s a huge blow for us.”