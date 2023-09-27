Keith and Fraserburgh share the spoils in entertaining draw

Keith and Fraserburgh played out an entertaining 2-2 draw despite the best efforts of Storm Agnes.

Keith had a great chance on 31 minutes when Liam Duncan’s corner was met by Michael Taylor but Paul Young was on hand to clear off the line.

Minutes later Sean Butcher headed into the net but the assistant referee flagged for an infringement.

Just before the half time break a Jamie Beagrie diving header from Ross Aitken’s cross flashed just over.

Four minutes later Ryan Sargent’s long-range shot was deflected into the path of Butcher but Reid pulled off a great save.

Keith took the lead on 66 minutes when Duncan crossed from the left and Taylor headed past Joe Barbour from 10 yards.

Three minutes later the Broch levelled when Sargent fired the ball across the face of goal and Liam Cheyne turned the ball into his own net.

The home side retook the lead on 83 minutes when the Broch failed to clear Cheyne’s corner and Michael Ironside forced the ball home.

With a right footed shot from the rebound off the penalty that was saved by Craig Reid with his left footed shot after Jamie Beagrie's shot was blocked by Adam Morrison to make it 2-2 (86)

Four minutes later Keith conceded a penalty for handball and Sargent converted at the second attempt after Craig Reid saved the initial spot kick.

Butcher and Sargent went close for the Broch on the final minutes but goalkeeper Reid denied them with some vital saves.