Keith and Fraserburgh share the spoils in entertaining draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith and Fraserburgh share the spoils in entertaining draw

No shortage of action at Kynoch Park despite difficult conditions.

By Reporter
Ryan Sargent scored Fraserburgh's opening goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Ryan Sargent was on target for Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Keith and Fraserburgh played out an entertaining 2-2 draw despite the best efforts of Storm Agnes.

Keith had a great chance on 31 minutes when Liam Duncan’s corner was met by Michael Taylor but Paul Young was on hand to clear off the line.

Minutes later Sean Butcher headed into the net but the assistant referee flagged for an infringement.

Just before the half time break a Jamie Beagrie diving header from Ross Aitken’s cross flashed just over.

Four minutes later Ryan Sargent’s long-range shot was deflected into the path of Butcher but Reid pulled off a great save.

Keith took the lead on 66 minutes when Duncan crossed from the left and Taylor headed past Joe Barbour from 10 yards.

Three minutes later the Broch levelled when Sargent fired the ball across the face of goal and Liam Cheyne turned the ball into his own net.

The home side retook the lead on 83 minutes when the Broch failed to clear Cheyne’s corner and Michael Ironside forced the ball home.

Four minutes later Keith conceded a penalty for handball and Sargent converted at the second attempt after Craig Reid saved the initial spot kick.

Butcher and Sargent went close for the Broch on the final minutes but goalkeeper Reid denied them with some vital saves.

Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final

More from Highland League

Inverness' Keith Bray and Dunfermline's Chris Hamilton in action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final
CR0044985 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Highland League ; Banks O'Dee v Brechin City at Spain Park, Aberdeen. Dee's Ramsay Davidson and Magnus Watson - Brechin's Fraser Macleod. Wednesday 27 September 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland League: Late goal gives Brechin City victory over Banks o' Dee
Garry Wood, centre right, in action for Inverurie Locos against Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Banks o Dee manager Paul Lawson. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee look to reproduce scoring form against Brechin City
Rothes manager Ross Jack.
Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Cove's Fraser Fyvie, left and Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie pleased work change is making him available for more games ahead…
Aberdeen-based referees Dan McFarlane, left, and Duncan Nicolson, right. Collage created on 24/9/2023 for a feature on trying to recruit more referees. Pictures by Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns.
Referees encourage new faces to pick up the whistle in bid to meet fixture…
Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Steven MacDonald disappointed with Highland League Cup changes as Forres Mechanics go nine weeks…
Jamie MacLellan celebrating on the pitch for Deveronvale.
Deveronvale's Jamie MacLellan looking up after Scottish Cup victory
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: The Scottish Cup during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents