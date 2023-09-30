Richard Gordon: Impressive Aberdeen do the double over Ross County – but let’s stop the talk of fatigue

The League Cup quarter-finals lived up to expectations in midweek, producing plenty goals and drama, and a mouth-watering last four line-up.

Hearts were first through on Tuesday, securing a much-needed victory thanks to a quality winner deep into stoppage time.

Given the Tynecastle side’s recent form, Kilmarnock would have been seen as favourites, so snatching the win was a major boost for Steven Naismith and his team.

The Dons booked their place the following night, coming through what was always likely to be a tricky encounter in Dingwall, despite their comfortable success against the same opposition a few days earlier.

They got the job done and now have a Hampden date to anticipate.

Barry was rightly proud of his players, but strayed once again into a narrative which seems to be getting a bit out of control.

He has spoken often about the draining effects of European football, about fatigue, and on Wednesday night suggested his team has played more games than any of the others.

That quite simply is not true.

Of the Premiership sides, Celtic, Dundee and St Johnstone have played fewer matches than Aberdeen.

St Mirren, Ross County, Livingston, Kilmarnock and Hearts have all had 12 games so far this season, Rangers have had 13 and Hibernian 14. Like Motherwell, the Dons have played just 11.

There have been three European ties, with trips to Sweden and Germany, not exactly the most taxing of Continental journeys from Aberdeen.

I fully accept there are additional demands on Barry and the players this time round, but they should not be insurmountable, and he has the size of squad which should be able to cope.

It is a new scenario for the Dons, but players have dealt with similar, or even more taxing scenarios for decades now, and I see no reason why Aberdeen cannot do likewise.

Having had time now for things to settle down a bit after the summer upheaval, there are signs the team is doing just that, and after the fine performance in Frankfurt, the back-to-back wins over County were an impressive response.

Now they can look to climb the table, although this afternoon will be a major test, and have a return to the national stadium on the horizon. It will be an exciting few weeks.

The tie of the round was at Easter Road where I am sure most people expected St Mirren to prevail, particularly after the Paisley side had taken the lead. Hibernian’s recovery was praiseworthy.

I was at Ibrox to see Rangers cruise through against Livingston. The Ibrox side were dominant for virtually the entire 90 minutes, and thoroughly deserving winners, but they were given a helping hand by Willie Collum and Nick Walsh to set them on their way.

The first goal came as a result of a clear push by Abdallah Sima on Jamie Brandon. It was bad enough that referee Collum allowed play to continue, but Walsh, the VAR, endorsing that decision was utterly incomprehensible.

Rangers would almost certainly still have won, but that in no way excuses what was a ridiculous call.

They are clear favourites now, but the semis will be fascinating, and there could yet be a twist or two.

Fergie time in Inverness

There was little doubt about the big story at the start of the week, as Caley Thistle caught everyone out with the surprise announcement of Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

It would have been very easy to pick from the list of usual suspects, but the club deserves credit for thinking outside the box, and the appointment sparked excitement way beyond the confines of Caledonian Stadium.

Duncan is a very different character to the one we last saw in Scottish football, and I have heard many good things about him from those who have crossed his path.

He has also amassed a fair bit of coaching experience and had a couple of brief interim spells in charge at Everton. His one managerial job, at Forest Green Rovers, did not go well, but Inverness is likely to be a more stable environment.

I look forward to seeing how he fares.