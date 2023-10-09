Ref Watch: WHY David Munro was sent to VAR monitor to rule whether Aberdeen goal v St Johnstone was offside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: WHY David Munro was sent to VAR monitor to rule whether Aberdeen goal v St Johnstone was offside

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder clears up confusion over the chain of events which saw former Don Andy Considine's own goal for St Johnstone against Aberdeen ruled out.

St Johnstone's Andy Considine heads into his own net against Aberdeen - a goal eventually ruled out for offside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen hosted bottom-of-the-table St Johnstone at a soaking Pittodrie on Sunday, with referee David Munro the man in charge in tough conditions – and one offside incident defined the officiating team’s performance.

The match would finish in a boring 0-0 draw, with very few clear-cut chances across the piece. 

There was, however, one major talking about at Pittodrie.

Just before half-time, the Dons thought they had taken the lead through an Andrew Considine own goal.

The ball was recycled back into the box following a corner, with former Reds and now-Saints defender Considine heading past his own keeper.

It looked like a good clean goal.

However, there was then a VAR review.

Kevin Clancy was the VAR official examining the goal, with an announcement over the tannoy revealing they were checking for a possible offside.

In a strange turn of events, referee Munro was sent to the monitor to review the offside. Something I don’t think I’ve ever seen.

And the goal was eventually ruled out – something which confused the fans and some of the players on the pitch.

Aberdeen’s Duk celebrating before Andy Considine’s own goal was ruled out for offside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Having seen a replay and the VAR offside lines, to me, Reds striker Duk is just offside during the incident where Considine heads into his own net. It is incredibly tight, though.

However, Duk never touched the ball. So why was the goal disallowed?

From a refereeing perspective, offside players can be penalised if they interfere with play. This comes in the form of blocking the goalkeeper’s vision, forcing a player to play the ball or intentionally moving towards the ball.

To be clear, you do not have to touch the ball to be considered offside, and to be penalised for being offside.

This is why the referee was sent to the monitor.

Munro wasn’t sent to monitor to decide if Duk had strayed offside – but to rule on whether he had interfered with play

VAR had established Duk was offside… but they wanted the referee to decide whether or not he had interfered with play.

I think the offside decision was the correct call.

If Duk wasn’t there, then Considine would have had a better chance to clear the ball, so the pressure from the Aberdeen striker was therefore a factor in the own goal.

To me, this was excellent refereeing and great teamwork from the VAR team and on-field officials to reach the correct decision.

I actually enjoyed seeing the referee make the final call by going to the monitor. There is more authority and legitimacy when it is the referee who has the final say.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

