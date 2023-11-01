Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets Hampden final for the fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets Hampden final for the fans

Dons manager wants to repay supporters' backing as focus switches from league to League Cup semi-final.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during his side's 4-2 win at Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during his side's 4-2 win at Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson wants to repay the backing of the Dons support by earning a place in the Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons warmed up for their weekend trip to Hampden against Hibernian with a 4-2 win at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Robson was thrilled to send the Dons fans home happy following a disappointing display in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and hopes to give the Red Army more to smile about at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Aberdeen manager said: “A final at Hampden, that’s the dream isn’t it? But I’m sure Hibs will say the same thing.

“We all want to get as far as we can but I know it’s a really difficult game for us. We need to go away, get them prepped and go again.

“Since I’ve been in this job I have had nothing but unbelievable unconditional support. The fans have been outstanding.

“I just wish the games at Frankfurt and against PAOK we could have given them something.

“I’ve been at some big clubs and I know how much you need the fans. There are games where you need them to pull you through.

“We have to stay in the fight in the league and try to put on a good performance in the cup on Saturday.”

European lessons still to be learned

Jamie McGrath celebrates his second goal in the 4-2 win. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath scored in each half for the Dons while Nicky Devlin and Duk were also on the scoresheet as the Dons moved up to sixth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Theo Bair and Mike Biereth scored two late goals for Well to make the final scoreline more respectable.

Robson was delighted to put Sunday’s loss at Killie behind him but believes Europe has been a major factor in his side’s inconsistent displays.

He said: “Everybody knows every game we’ve been poor in has been after Europe and we need to get better with that.

“But there are other game where we’ve been easy on the eye. We’re a work in progress and we want to get better and stronger all the time.

“When you talk about European games it is the emotion which catches you (out). The game tonight wasn’t so emotional and we’ve learned a lot.”

‘Players have given everything’

Duk celebrates his goal which made it 4-0 to the Dons at Motherwell. Image: SNS

The Dons boss hailed the resolve of his side following their impressive showing against the Steelmen, who are now without a win in six games.

He said: “I’m really pleased for the players. It’s been match prep and rest and we haven’t worked really as a group which is frustrating.

“I’m delighted for all the players. They give everything, they always have and always will. Even the subs support their team and if you want to achieve anything you need that.”

The win at Fir Park moves the Dons up to sixth place in the Scottish Premiership and Robson wants to build momentum in the weeks ahead.

He said: “We were good all over the pitch. We passed it really well. The pitch was night and day from the weekend for us and we brought speed to the game and transitioned really well.

“We’re sixth with a game in hand against Dundee which could take us to fourth, we’re in a semi-final and we’re fighting in Europe against some huge teams. We just need to keep going.

“It is a boost being in the top six and winning league games are extremely important.”

Conversation