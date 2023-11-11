Richard Gordon on the positives from Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League campaign, why cup final opponents Rangers are a different proposition under Philippe Clement and Craig Levein’s shock St Johnstone appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon on the positives from Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League campaign, why cup final opponents Rangers are a different proposition under Philippe Clement and Craig Levein’s shock St Johnstone appointment

It has been a big week for Aberdeen after they sealed a cup final place by beating Hibernian before drawing in Greece against PAOK.

By Richard Gordon
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson at PAOK's Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (no.7) celebrates his free-kick equaliser with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson at PAOK's Toumba Stadium. Image: SNS.

The Dons may have bowed out of the Conference League, but they did so with their heads held high and pride intact after a battling performance in Thessaloniki.

It was always likely to be a backs-to-the-wall type of evening, and they had a few narrow escapes, but the defence held firm and the players rose to the challenge against a very decent PAOK side.

The aim will now be to get a first group victory in the last couple of games in Helsinki and against Eintracht.

Europe apart, Aberdeen of course now have a Hampden final to look forward to, having scraped through against Hibernian last Saturday.

There can be no doubt they got lucky; Hibs were the better team, were unfortunate when Martin Boyle was ruled marginally offside, and they should have had a penalty, but the Edinburgh side failed to take their chances, and could not capitalise when Jack MacKenzie stupidly got himself sent off.

Having played some of their best football of the season a few days previously in the win over Motherwell, Aberdeen reverted to what we have seen for much of the campaign, and the display was anything but easy on the eye.

It was however effective, thanks to the clinical talent of Bojan Miovski.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his winner against Hibernian in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Had the Dons played like that and lost, there would have been uproar, but the Macedonian got them out of jail, not for the first time in his Aberdeen career, and his goal was of the highest quality.

Having got the result, and that is after all what cup football is all about, they will now take on Rangers the week before Christmas.

I attended their win over Hearts, and it is fair to say the Ibrox side is a different animal under Philippe Clement compared to the Michael Beale team which surrendered so meekly to the Dons when they last met.

Having failed to win the tournament in a dozen years, the Glasgow outfit will be desperate to pick up the silverware, and I anticipate it being a hugely difficult afternoon for Aberdeen at the national stadium.

The side has seven games to negotiate before then, all of them of a demanding nature, but they will have to somehow find a consistent level of performance if they are to end their decade-long trophy drought. A repeat of their semi-final showing will end in certain defeat.

The first of those matches is tomorrow afternoon at Celtic Park, and the champions are sure to be hurting after their mauling in Madrid.

Only once previously, against Barcelona in 2016, have they suffered a bigger loss than their 6-0 humbling in The Metropolitano, and it was an embarrassing watch.

I was surprised an experienced manager like Brendan Rodgers did not take a more pragmatic approach as the goals rained in, and the decision not to certainly contributed to their margin of defeat.

It will be an entirely different scenario tomorrow, and I would expect them to bounce back, but if they show any sign of fragility, the Dons have to be ready to capitalise.

Whether they are able to do so will depend very much on which Aberdeen turns up in the east end of Glasgow.

Levein appointment makes sense

St Johnstone’s decision to turn to Craig Levein in a bid to salvage their season came initially as something of a surprise, but it makes sense, and I would be very confident the big man can help to turn them round.

Bringing Andy Kirk with him was key to Craig returning to the madness of the managerial world, and having cut his teeth at Brechin City, and enjoyed some success there, the Northern Irishman will have a key role assisting the former Scotland boss.

I have got to know Craig well over the years, have worked with him on countless occasions on the radio, and have the greatest respect for the Fifer.

He has matured, which will benefit Saints, and does not complicate the game. The players will, I am sure, enjoy his style of management, and I would fully expect to see the Perth side climb the table.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath insists sensational free-kick against PAOK is the start of payback for boss…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
'I believe in Duk': Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he never lost faith in…
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should be encouraged by European campaign - now the focus is…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson's Dons can take positives from European campaign
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen players could have refused to play on if they'd known about alleged racist…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
'We gave PAOK a bloody nose' says defiant Aberdeen boss Barry Robson after dramatic…
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK in a Europa Conference League Group G clash. Image: SNS.
ANALYSIS: Will Duk retain his place in Aberdeen's starting line-up following season's-best showing as…
Aberdeen's Duk (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Aberdeen draw 2-2 with PAOK but hopes of group stage progression end in bittersweet…
2
Orkney-based Aberdeen fans David Ryrie and Cherie Grieve in Thessaloniki's Aristotle Square ahead of PAOK v Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Watch: Aberdeen-supporting Orkney couple detail FOUR-DAY odyssey by boat, car and plane for PAOK…
Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…