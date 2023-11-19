Aberdeen FC ticket office manager ‘genuinely sorry’ over cup final issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC ticket office manager ‘genuinely sorry’ over cup final issues

Jamie Howell wrote about the fallout from the cup final ticket sales on social media.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian.
Aberdeen fans at Hampden for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Aberdeen FC’s ticket office manager has said he is “genuinely sorry” for the issues encountered by Dons fans trying to buy tickets for next month’s Viaplay Cup final.

The Dons confirmed on Friday that a “small number” of tickets for the December 17 final against Rangers have been “deactivated and refunded” after Aberdeen fans raised concerns they could have been bought by rival supporters.

The Reds sold out an initial batch of 17,000 tickets for the showdown at Hampden – from a total allocation of 19,500 tickets – within hours.

But many Aberdeen season ticket holders and AberDNA members were left unhappy by the decision to quickly move tickets on to general sale which meant some of club’s most-committed fans were unable to secure briefs for their team’s first cup final in five years.

It is understood the number of refunds issued by the club was around 200.

Dons ticket office manager Jamie Howell wrote on social media: “Frustrated and disappointed that my error has caused such disruption and fallout this week.

“It’s a rule I’ve set on the system for online sales so many times I’ve lost count, and I know the importance of it.

“To all Dandies who have been affected by this I am genuinely sorry.

“There’s obviously never a good time for this to happen, but a national Cup Final when I’m on paternity leave is up there with the worst.

“We’ll continue the work on this and the waiting list for additional tickets so that we can all look forward to our first final since 2018.

“Very thankful to my amazing ticketing team as well as the fantastic people around the club who have helped with the checks and processes to get back on track, especially John Chalmers (ticket office assistant manager at AFC) and (chief executive) Alan Burrows. Also very grateful to have such an understanding and supportive wife and family.”

One Dons fan replied: “Everyone senior at Aberdeen has apologised. No one should be thrown under the bus.

“A club we all love. The ticketing team always helpful, I’m sure you’ll help as many of us as possible for their ticket to the final.”

