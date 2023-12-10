Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson on his return to playing football in Israel as war rages on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson on his return to playing football in Israel as war rages on

The 30-year-old has made three appearances for Ashdod since the Israeli top flight resumed.

By Danny Law
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson during his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson during his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson says he is glad to be back playing football in Israel.

The 30-year-old became the first Scottish footballer to play in the Israeli top-flight when he made the move from Portsmouth to Ashdod in the summer.

But Robertson was forced to make a frantic dash back to the UK following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas and the outbreak of war between Israel and Gaza.

The former Don, who made 68 appearances during his time at Pittodrie before joining Blackpool in 2015, has now returned to Israel and is back playing for Ashdod.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, he admitted it was difficult saying goodbye to his family, especially seven-year-old son Cole and four-year-old daughter Mimi.

Robertson said: “Cole does understand a little bit.

“I told him why I was home and told him why I was leaving again.

“It was difficult saying ‘bye’ to them this time, knowing I was coming back to this situation.

You’ve 30 seconds to get into your safe room, close the door and you’ve got to stay there for ten minutes after the sirens are off.”

Clark Donaldson

“I told Cole I was having to go back to Israel and he asked: ‘Is this war over now?’

“I said it wasn’t finished yet.

“He knows it’s my job and I have to go back.

“I had reservations and I really didn’t know what to expect.

“I spoke to my teammates here because Israeli people are used to some sort of rockets being fired from Gaza to Israel most years.

“For us foreign players, it’s not normality is it?

“My dad was OK for me to go back as long as it was safe.

“My mum was most concerned, she didn’t want me to go back.

“I’ve been back two weeks now and I’m glad to be back on the pitch playing games again.”

Robertson says rocket interceptions sound like ‘loud thunder’

But Robertson admits there are regular reminders of the conflict.

He said: “Most of the time you’d never know there was a war going on 30 minutes down the road from where I live.

“I’ve been woken up a few nights with the noise of the Israeli military bombing Gaza.

“A week ago, I had my first experience of the sirens here warning of a rocket attack.

“A critical alert notification pops up on your phone. A second later you hear sirens going off.

“You’ve 30 seconds to get into your safe room, close the door and you’ve got to stay there for ten minutes after the sirens are off.

“You can hear interceptions going on overhead outside. It’s like loud thunder.

“It’s a strange situation to be in.

‘Israeli players happy to see foreign players back’

“There’s a bit of shock and panic when you hear the alarm for the first time.”

Robertson added: “As we got back to training, I got the feeling the Israeli players were happy to see us foreign players back.

“They were excited to start again, get the league going and take their mind off things.

“It’s an escape from the reality of what’s going on.

“I think a lot of the players feel like that. They just want to get back to some sort of normality.

“And most of Israel is.

“The restaurants and shopping malls are busy.

“There are alarms sometimes when you’re out but you must go to a safe place as quickly as possible.”

