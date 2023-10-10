Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson recounts escape from Israel following Hamas attacks

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson has said he is hugely concerned for the wellbeing of his Ashdod teammates following the recent events in Israel.

The 30-year-old became the first Scottish footballer to play in the Israeli top-flight when he made the move from Portsmouth to Ashdod in the summer.

Robertson said the chance to play abroad was too good to turn down and arrived in Israel excited for a new chapter in his football career but was forced to make a frantic dash back to the UK following Saturday’s attacks by Hamas.

The defender, who made 68 appearances for Aberdeen before joining Blackpool in 2015, has managed to safely return to Britain after a 26-hour wait for a flight in Tel Aviv Airport.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, according to the Israeli military, since Saturday’s unprecedented attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas with dozens more taken hostage.

Authorities in Gaza have said around 700 people have been killed in the territory and the West Bank.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Robertson recounted his frantic journey back to Britain following the attacks on Saturday morning.

He said: “I am just glad to be home, I guess.

“The 48 hours since Saturday morning were hectic.

“We were staying in the north of Israel for a game on Saturday evening and I was woken up by one of my teammates at 8am to say the game was off and that the country had been attacked.

“At that moment we made the decision to get back on the bus and drive to Ashdod which is 20 minutes from Gaza.

“It maybe wasn’t the safest thing to do but the club acted very professionally and quickly.

“They told all of the foreign players to get their passport, pack a suitcase and get to an airport as soon as possible.

“Thankfully they managed to book us all flights home.

“I managed to spend 26 hours in Tel Aviv Airport and I had two cancelled flights before I finally managed to get a flight to Budapest on Sunday evening.

“I stayed there on Sunday night and flew back from there.”

Robertson was enjoying life in Israel and had scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Maccabi Petah Tikva last month. He has played in four of Ashdod’s five league fixtures so far.

Robertson confirmed on social media on Monday that he had returned home.

In a post containing a video of the aftermath of a rocket strike on a neighbourhood close to where he had been living, he wrote: “Madness seeing this. Thankfully back in the UK now safe and well.”

Robertson is keeping in close contact with his teammates who are still in Israel.

He said: “When I signed for Ashdod, it is something you never expect to happen.

“There is always the worry that you might get a few rockets from Gaza into Israel which happens yearly, I think.

“I never thought something like this would happen where it breaks out into a war.

“It is a crazy situation and very tragic and sad what has happened.

“I’m still in touch with my Israeli teammates who are there, living in Ashdod and a few who live closer to Gaza in a place called Ashkelon.

“I saw on the news that there was a report for everyone in Ashkelon, where four of my teammates live, to get out of the city by 5pm.

“They were going to head further north to Israel to hopefully get some safety there.

“It is very worrying for them.

“I just hope all my teammates and everyone is safe.

“We have a team chat on Whatsapp and they have been sending lots of videos and messages to keep updated.

“I think Ashdod got hit by a rocket yesterday which thankfully didn’t harm anyone.

“It is a crazy situation and I don’t think any of the Israeli players have seen anything like this before.

“There is a possibility that some of the younger players could get called up.

“It is a very worrying time.”

Playing abroad was long-term aim

Robertson was only three months into his time in the country but was loving the experience of playing football outside of the United Kingdom for the first time in his career.

He said: “I have always wanted to play abroad.

“My agent got in touch in the summer saying a couple of teams in Israel were interested.

“I did a lot of research and I have genuinely enjoyed my time in the three months there so far.

“Israel is a special country and an amazing place.

“The lifestyle is good and the standard of football is very good.

“You never think something like this is going to happen.

“I don’t think they have witnessed something like this for 50 years so for it to happen when I’m there is just a bit crazy.”

Keen to return when safe to do so

Robertson says he will return to the country to play for Ashdod when it is deemed safe to do so.

The Aberdonian added: “I had someone from the club phone me this morning to ask how I was.

“The main concern is that they are safe over there.

“They were saying it could be a few weeks or it could be months – they just don’t know at this point.

“When it is safe and everything calms down I am more than happy to return.

“I had no problems during the three months I was there.

“There was no trouble.

“I think everyone was taken aback by how quickly everything escalated.”